As part of promoting the exciting Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign, this year’s vibrant Chinese New Year celebrations were further enlivened by welcoming events for domestic and international tourists at four major airports across the country.

At Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 today, Mr Lee Thai Hung, Deputy Director General (Promotion II) of Tourism Malaysia, representing YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; presented mandarin oranges and souvenirs to tourists at the Arrival Hall. Also in attendance were representatives from the Malaysian Inbound Chinese Association (MICA), Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), and airlines.

The celebrations came alive as Mr Lee Thai Hung and distinguished guests joined the “yee sang” tossing tradition, a symbolic gesture of abundance and prosperity. Tourists were then captivated by the sights and sounds of Malaysian traditional dances, followed by the energetic lion dance, a hallmark of Chinese New Year festivities. Adding to the charm, the VM2026 mascots – Wira and Manja, made a delightful appearance, further enhancing the festive atmosphere.

In addition to KLIA, similar welcoming events for tourists were also held at Penang International Airport in Bayan Lepas, Penang; Kota Kinabalu International Airport in Sabah; and Kuching International Airport in Sarawak.