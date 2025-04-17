The Manila Hotel held the opening reception for Kuwaresma, a solo exhibition by acclaimed Filipino painter, sculptor, writer, and book illustrator Manuel Baldemor, on Sunday, 13th April.

Currently on display at the hotel’s Art Gallery. Kuwaresma presents a contemplative visual journey through the sacred season of Lent.

The exhibition highlights Baldemor’s vibrant palette, intricate detailing, and deeply symbolic compositions that bring Filipino religious rituals and traditions vividly to life.

Kuwaresma, the localised spin of the Spanish word for Lent Cuaresma, captures the spirit of the 40-day period of prayer, fasting, abstinence, and reflection, echoing Christ’s retreat in the desert.

The exhibition is on until 30th April.

A vivid act of faith

Manuel Baldemor is known for his signature distinctive fusion of folk art, religious imagery, and cultural narratives.

This 38-piece collection, in particular, explores the solemnity and symbolism of Lent, Holy Week, and Easter.

Baldemor said: “As a painter and sculptor, I want to capture the essence of Filipino life and traditions, especially Holy Week. Kuwaresma is a culmination of my fascination with Lenten folk rituals, particularly the Nazareno procession, whose devotion continues to humble and inspire me.”