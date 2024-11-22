Manila’s historic Intramuros district to sparkle for the Holidays

Manila’s famed walled city of Intramuros turns into a glittering fairyland thanks to the holiday partnership of the Intramuros Administration and the Manila Electric Company (Meralco.)

The two parties took inspiration from Meralco’s annual Meralco Liwanag Park in neighbouring Pasig City to transform Plaza Roma, one of the district’s green spaces, with festive Christmas lights and illuminated displays.

This new Meralco Liwanag Park in the heart of Old Manila was formally inaugurated during a ceremony on Thursday, 21st November, officiated by Philippine First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, together with tourism undersecretary Ferdinand Jumapao and Manila mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan.

Mixing tradition with glittering modernity

The project adorns the historic square with a Christmas-themed pathway, lined with solar lamps and trees swathed with colorful LED lights.

Its major features include an arch of lights, a giant Christmas tree made up of electric meters, the iconic Meralco tranvia (streetcar), and a giant parol (lantern).

Intramuros administrator Joan Padilla said this newest attraction at the historic Plaza Roma pays homage to the Filipino people’s ancestors and their enduring legacy.

Likewise, the displays are seen as a beacon of hope to Filipinos, especially reeling from the impact of a recent devastating set of typhoons.

Admission to the illuminated park is free and will be open to the public daily from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. until 6th January 2025.