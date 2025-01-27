Manly Pacific Hotel Sydney MGallery Collection was recently named among the world’s most beautiful hotels at the Prix Versailles World Ceremony held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France.

The Australian hotel was one of 16 global hotels and resorts that made the cut in the hospitality category of what is known as the Nobel Prize of architecture and design.

According to chairman of the jury Benjhamin Millepied: “I know how essential the use of time and space is to creating emotions, bonds and a sense of beauty. Similarly, architecture, through its design, shapes our lives, our interactions and even our dreams. Each building and each space that we are memorialising today has the power to transform our society, make our lives more harmonious and connected, and inspire us to better inhabit the world.”

For his part, hotel general manager Dylan Cole remarked: “Winning the Prix Versailles is an extraordinary honour for the team at Manly Pacific, and is testament to how design can elevate hospitality into an art form. We are proud to be recognised on the global stage for creating a space that not only delights our guests, but also contributes meaningfully to the community and the environment.”

A transformation pays off

Having recently completed a $30m transformation, Manly Pacific delivers an elevated coastal vibe that more closely connects the hotel to the ocean.

Reimagined by Coco Republic, the renovations draw on the natural beauty of the northern beaches in a soft neutral palette with organic textures that mirror the sea and sand.

From the rooftop pool, to new restaurants and bars including the latest addition, Cibaria by renowned chef Alessandro Pavoni of Ormeggio fame, the hotel has been designed to capitalise on its sun-soaked destination.

Luchetti Krelle, designer/architecture firm designed the hotel’s lobby/55 North Lobby Bar and brought the restaurant and bar spaces to life including Cibaria.

As part of the MGallery Collection of design-led boutique hotels, Manly Pacific is imbued with a strong local spirit at every touchpoint, including a custom surfboard by Danny Keyo, one of the pioneering Brookvale Six surfboard shapers.

What is the Prix Versailles?

The Prix Versailles, often described as the “Nobel Prize of Architecture and Design,” is one of the most esteemed prizes in the world, and Manly Pacific joins other winners including Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain, Mondrian Bordeaux Les Carmes, and Cap d’Antibes Beach Hotel.

These awards celebrate the world’s Most Beautiful Museums, Hotels, Restaurants, and Airports, and are judged by an elite panel of global architects, designers, and cultural leaders.

All winners must exemplify outstanding design, while reflecting local heritage, innovation, and sustainable practices.