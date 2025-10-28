Marrakech joins Delta’s growing global network

Delta Air Lines strengthens U.S.–Morocco ties and positions Marrakech as a major destination for American travellers with three weekly flights. Delta Air Lines has officially launched its first nonstop flight between Atlanta (ATL) and Marrakech (RAK), marking a historic milestone for the U.S. carrier and a significant step forward in U.S.–Morocco connectivity. Operated by a Boeing 767-400ER, the inaugural flight touched down at Marrakech Menara Airport this Sunday, October 26, inaugurating a new three-times-a-week service that opens Morocco’s iconic “Red City” to more than 125 U.S. destinations via Delta’s global hub in Atlanta.

With this launch, Delta Air Lines becomes the first U.S. airline to operate a nonstop route between Atlanta and Marrakech, enhancing business, leisure and cultural exchanges between the two countries. This new service also represents Delta’s latest entry into North Africa, adding Marrakech to its growing African network alongside Accra, Lagos, Dakar, Cape Town, and Johannesburg.

“Delta’s new nonstop service to Marrakech marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to connect the U.S. and Africa,” said Christine Marchand-Pardo, Delta’s Managing Director of EMEAI Operations. “This route opens the door to one of the world’s most vibrant and culturally rich destinations, making travel more seamless for our customers. With three weekly flights from Atlanta, we’re delivering convenience alongside Delta’s renowned premium experience. From lie-flat seats in Delta One to curated dining and thoughtful amenities across all cabin experiences, customers can expect comfort at every step of their journey. This expansion also reinforces Atlanta’s position as the world’s leading global hub, offering convenient one-stop connectivity, while bringing the magic of Marrakech closer than ever.”

The new ATL–RAK route will initially operate three times per week, with departures from Marrakech on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and from Atlanta on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Between December 18 and January 6, 2026, the route will temporarily increase to a daily service, in response to increased holiday travel demand.

Flights will be operated by Delta’s Boeing 767-400ER, offering a range of premium onboard experiences across all cabins for customers:

Delta One with lie-flat seats and chef-curated meals, as well as bedding and amenities from Missoni

Delta Premium Select featuring extra space, additional recline, elevated dining and dedicated service

Delta Comfort and Delta Main cabin options with enhanced amenities

Free, fast Wi-Fi across the entire journey via Delta Sync Wi-Fi, available from gate to gate for SkyMiles Members

Seat-back in-flight entertainment at every seat with more than 1,000 hours of movies, TV shows, music and more

With seamless one-stop connections through Atlanta, this route brings Marrakech within reach for U.S. travellers, connecting Morocco to cities across the United States including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and many more.

Since launching its first African service in 2006, Delta has flown over 7.5 million passengers to the continent and continues to invest in expanding its footprint in Africa. With Marrakech now added to the network, Delta serves six African cities and offers U.S. travelers exceptional access to the African continent.

This new service is also a reflection of Delta’s commitment to international expansion from its Atlanta hub, the world’s busiest airport and one of the most well-connected. With nearly 1,000 daily flights to 215 destinations worldwide, Delta reinforces its status as a global connector.