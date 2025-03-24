Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel loyalty program, announced a multi-year agreement with Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP), Hong Kong’s largest sports and entertainment landmark. As the exclusive Founding Hotel Partner, Marriott Bonvoy will be collaborating with KTSP to promote the development of sports, culture and tourism in Hong Kong, helping to showcase the city’s world-class sports, culture and entertainment events to a global audience.

“We are excited to partner with Kai Tak Sports Park to offer guests and members once-in-a-lifetime experiences in Hong Kong’s latest hub for culture, entertainment and sports.” said Betty Tian, Managing Vice President, Customer, Greater China, Marriott International. “Marriott Bonvoy strives to inspire how people want to live their lives and travel. We look forward to working with KTSP to support Hong Kong’s vibrant events scene, and amplify its success on the world stage.”

KTSP is poised to be the premier destination for major international entertainment, culture and sports events in Hong Kong. With this partnership, members and guests can now discover a remarkable array of immersive and inspiring experiences in the city through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ platform.

“We are delighted to welcome Marriott Bonvoy as the exclusive Founding Hotel Partner at Kai Tak Sports Park,” said John Sharkey, Chief Executive Officer, KTSP. “This partnership sets new standards for world-class hospitality and entertainment. Together with Marriott Bonvoy, we will continue to deliver exhilarating and memorable experiences for the enjoyment of Hong Kong, Asia and the world. In turn, we will provide unique and extraordinary moments to Marriott Bonvoy’s guests and members.”