Somabay is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Marriott International to bring the group’s renowned Autograph Collection Hotels to the destination. The deal will allow Somabay to further enhance the tourism offering along Egypt’s eastern coastline, building on its stellar reputation as one of the country’s leading lifestyle destinations.

Planned to open in 2027, the new Autograph Collection property will be home to 194 rooms, cabanas, and suites, all of which will feature a terrace or outdoor deck with unobstructed views of the sea. Outside of its rooms, the resort will also offer a choice of dining venues, as well as extensive business facilities, with the latter helping to further establish Somabay’s credentials as a MICE travel destination. Also planned are a diving centre, state-of-the-art fitness centre, a pool, spa, and kids club, ensuring that guests have access to the very best lifestyle facilities.

Ibrahim El Missiri, Chief Executive Officer at Somabay, commented: “Somabay is a sought-after destination for travellers across the globe and we are excited to further expand our hospitality offerings in the destination with the addition of an Autograph Collection Resort. We look forward collaborating with Marriott International once again to offer a world-class brand and exceptional service standards within the captivating destination.”

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Luxury EMEA, Marriott International, added: “We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Somabay with the signing of an Autograph Collection property, which will bring a unique hospitality experience to the stunning beachfront destination. This project is in line with our growth plans for Egypt, where we continue to see demand for our renowned brands.”

Situated on the eastern shores of Egypt along the Red Sea coast, Somabay occupies an ideal location just a short drive from Hurghada International Airport. The expansive, self-contained community spans across ten million square metres, and is surrounded by the sea on three sides, making it home to some of the region’s best sandy beaches and breathtaking panoramic views of the desert mountains.

Autograph Collection’s portfolio currently features over 320 hotels globally, with each hotel being a product of passion and the realisation of its individual founder’s vision, making each hotel unique. Hand-selected for their inherent craft, Autograph Collection Hotels offer their guest immersive moments which will last a lifetime.

The signing of the agreement with Autograph Collection Hotels marks Somabay’s second collaboration with Marriott International, following the opening of The Sheraton Soma Bay Resort in 1999. The Sheraton Soma Bay Resort is currently undergoing a full-scale renovation, in line with the Sheraton brand’s new identity, promising to further enhance Somabay’s impressive guest offering.