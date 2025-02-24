Sciative Solutions released a Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 travel trends analysis through their deep-tech start-up which focuses on AI-enabled automated price optimization solutions. A study explores the exceptional rise in transportation service demands because Prayagraj attracts massive numbers of religious visitors. Furthermore, the data shows significant improvements in bus transport since Kumbh began with a 378% greater supply level than before the event, and train operations revealed seat pre-bookings reached 62% of available capacity by January’s conclusion. Based on research findings scientists identified over 1,600 new additions and expansions to train and bus routes to handle the expanding size of pilgrim participation.

Vijeta Soni, Co-founder and CEO of Sciative Solutions commented on the findings, “This year’s Maha Kumbh Mela puts extraordinary pressure on transportation systems. Our analysis indicates that bus transport between Delhi and Prayagraj spiked by 648% during January alone. The analysis demonstrates how transportation networks make possible one of the world’s largest religious gatherings by serving as its fundamental facilitation framework.

According to the report, bus deployment services peaked at maximum levels on February 10th followed by decreasing to 34.9 percent below peak after demand stabilized. Taking a cue from the success of other mega events such as the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, the Indian Railways introduced additional train routes for the event: Chandigarh–Prayagraj, Ludhiana–Prayagraj, Mohali–Prayagraj; with schedules going up four times from November 2024 to January 2025.

Vijeta Soni also pointed out: ‘The analysis shows how reliable transportation systems emerge as a necessity when you have a massive event like the Kumbh Mela.’ On the other hand, the route between Delhi–Prayagraj recorded the highest growth in the number of passengers, and the routes between Kanpur–Prayagraj and Lucknow–Prayagraj saw a notable increase in passenger demand. As a pilgrimage to the religiously important Kumbh Mela, millions of visitors from all over India are attracted and therefore the increase in the volume of transportation services is huge.

Transportation showed its dedication to meeting demand by increasing the number of unique bus routes from the initial 322 bus routes to 1,611 bus routes by January 2025. However, during peak hours operators of buses and trains effectively adjusted their services to provide seamless transportation for all the people traveling to Prayagraj.

“The Kumbh Mela is not only a major religious event but also a massive logistical challenge,” explained Vijeta Soni. “The role of efficient travel networks in supporting such a massive event is demonstrated by the transportation sector’s ability to rapidly scale services and modify routes.”

With the progression of Maha Kumbh Mela, the transportation sector is adapting to respond to the change in demand and enable smooth travel of pilgrims to Prayagraj. The report emphasizes the immense efforts needed to accommodate the millions of people who will visit this major event, and that they are necessary whenever thousands or even millions of people are brought together in one place.