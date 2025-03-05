Matthew Rutherford is Princess Cruises’ new vice-president in the Asia Pacific

Cruise industry veteran Matthew Rutherford is set to step into a newly-created role as Princess Cruises’ vice-president for the Asia Pacific come April 2025.

Rutherford worked with Carnival for a decade and is currently vice-president for revenue management and deployment for P&O Cruises in Australia.

According to Princess Cruises’ chief commercial officer Terry Thornton, Rutherford’s appointment is part of the company’s drive to boost key growth markets within the region.

Thornton said of the incoming executive: “His well-rounded expertise in revenue management, strategic planning and data-driven decision-making will be invaluable in driving our growth across the Asia Pacific region.”

Rutherford, who is currently based in Sydney, expressed his delight at the appointment, saying: “It is a privilege to lead this remarkable brand across the Asia Pacific region and I look forward to working with the talented team and their travel partners.”

2025 is proving to be an exciting year for Princess Cruises in light of its 60th anniversary as well as the Discovery Princess’ initial docking in Australia by December.