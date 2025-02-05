Maximum Occupancy New Zealand is back this March

The Maximum Occupancy New Zealand Accommodation Industry Conference heads back to Auckland on 5th March, this time at the newly renovated Grand Millennium Hotel Auckland.

Fastrack Digital managing director and event organiser Adrian Caruso said: “We’re excited to bring the popular Maximum Occupancy Accommodation Industry Conference back to Auckland after a one-year break following the sold-out event in 2023. In these challenging times, it’s essential for hotel and accommodation operators to upskill their teams and leverage new opportunities to succeed in 2025 and beyond.”

Specifically for accommodation businesses of all types and sizes, Maximum Occupancy New Zealand is an important event for independent hotels, groups, large international hotel chains, holiday parks, hostels, backpackers, and holiday home operators.

What’s on the agenda

For the 2025 run, conference topics will include the latest trends and insights on the accommodation industry in New Zealand and the world.

These include economic forecasts for 2025, revenue management strategies, digital marketing techniques to increase direct bookings, HR challenges and solutions, food and beverage strategies to boost revenue, and ways to re-engage the Chinese traveler.

Industry experts from companies like Google, Trip.com, and Expedia will also be sharing their insights.

Caruso added that confirmed keynote speakers include representatives from leading industry players, including Tourism New Zealand, Google, Trip.com, Expedia, and TikTok.

He said: “Also, over 20 top suppliers will showcase their products and services at our Trade Show, which will be held alongside the conference.”