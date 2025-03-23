Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) proudly won Bronze at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards for Best Business Event Venue in Australia.

The prestigious awards recognise excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry, from attractions to accommodation, food tourism and events, showcasing the breadth of exceptional experiences across Australia.

Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos congratulated the team on their award.

“Business events play an important role in our booming visitor economy and this award recognises MCEC and their team’s hard work to be one of Australia’s best business event venues.”

Natalie O’Brien AM, Chief Executive of MCEC was thrilled to achieve this national recognition.“We’re extremely proud to be named as one of the leading venues in Australia for business events. MCEC’s location, in the heart of the CBD sets the perfect backdrop for events with impact. Our progressive sustainability practices, cutting-edge technology, vibrant menu that celebrates Melbourne’s diverse culinary scene and team of experts, makes MCEC an ideal partner to bring your vision to life.”

“This achievement is testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class events and create meaningful experiences for our customers and visitors.”

MCEC is an iconic venue in Melbourne’s thriving events scene. With over 70,000 square metres of flexible event space, MCEC hosts dynamic exhibitions, world congresses, business conferences, galas, concerts and more.

In the last year, MCEC hosted over 713 events including the high-profile ASEAN-Australia Special Summit and the world-renowned BBC Earth Experience. MCEC attracted 3.2 million visitors and generated more than $777 million in economic impact.

As Victoria’s Business Event Venue of the Year, MCEC competed with the best venues around the nation.

“I know that each finalist, like MCEC, strives to offer the best experiences for event organisers and visitors, driving important outcomes for their state. Congratulations to all finalists and to Peppers Silo Hotel Launceston, they are well-deserving of the Gold Award,” Ms O’Brien said.

MCEC continues to lead the industry by embracing cutting-edge technology, fostering inclusivity and enhancing visitor experiences. This latest award cements MCEC’s position as a leader in the global events industry, further solidifying Melbourne’s status as a premier destination for business events.