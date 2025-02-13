Saudi Arabia is taking a bold step into the future of smart tourism with the launch of ‘Sara’, an AI-powered virtual tour guide designed to transform the way visitors explore the Kingdom. Introduced by the Saudi Tourism Authority at LEAP 2025, Sara is not just another travel assistant—it is an interactive, multilingual companion that blends cutting-edge AI with Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage.

Developed as part of the Spirit of Saudi Arabia platform, Sara offers tourists a deeply personalized experience, responding to real-time queries and curating tailored recommendations based on individual interests. Whether a visitor wants to explore UNESCO-listed heritage sites, discover hidden culinary gems, or plan an itinerary around Saudi Arabia’s bustling festivals and events, Sara provides instant, AI-driven suggestions that ensure a seamless and immersive journey.

Beyond just navigation and recommendations, Sara integrates immersive storytelling, offering detailed insights into the history, traditions, and cultural significance of the Kingdom’s most iconic destinations. From the ancient wonders of AlUla to the vibrant souks of Riyadh and the breathtaking coastline of the Red Sea, the AI assistant enhances the visitor experience by weaving narratives that bring these locations to life. Available in multiple languages, Sara ensures that Saudi Arabia’s growing international visitor base can engage with the country’s heritage in a way that feels both intuitive and enriching.

The Saudi Tourism Authority emphasized that Sara represents a major milestone in the country’s commitment to harnessing technology to elevate its tourism sector, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. By integrating AI into the visitor experience, Saudi Arabia aims to not only provide tourists with seamless and informative journeys but also increase tourism spending, support local businesses, and drive investment into the travel sector.

Sara’s launch is expected to enhance the accessibility of Saudi Arabia’s diverse tourism offerings, ensuring that both first-time and returning visitors can navigate the Kingdom with ease. With its ability to provide real-time updates on major events, facilitate bookings, and offer cultural insights, Sara is set to become an essential companion for travelers seeking to experience Saudi Arabia in an intelligent, engaging, and effortless way.

As the Kingdom continues to establish itself as a global tourism hub, Sara stands as a symbol of its ambition, innovation, and dedication to enhancing the traveler’s journey.