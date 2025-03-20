Minor Hotels announces the launch of Memories by Minor Hotels, a curated Indian wedding programme designed to elevate destination weddings with unparalleled luxury, cultural authenticity, and world-class service. Memories by Minor Hotels allows couples to celebrate their occasion in some of the world’s most breathtaking locations across Asia.

A destination wedding experience like no other

Understanding the grandeur and intricacy of Indian weddings, Minor Hotels creates celebrations that are as unique as each couple. The hotel’s dedicated Indian wedding specialist ensures every detail aligns with the couple’s vision, seamlessly incorporating timeless Indian traditions with modern elegance.

Couples can choose from over 30 hotels and resorts across Thailand, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, India and the Maldives that offer venues from lush gardens and elegant ballrooms to picturesque beaches and intimate spaces, all providing the perfect backdrop for a dreamy celebration. Minor Hotels’ brands, including Anantara, Avani, NH Collection and NH, offer a range of accommodations to meet the varied needs of the couple and their guests. Food is at the heart of every celebration. Minor Hotels provides expert chefs to craft authentic Indian fare or allows couples to bring in their preferred chef or caterer.

Minor Hotels’ team is experienced in crafting comprehensive, bespoke wedding packages, including all-inclusive and buyout options, and special packages for pre-wedding celebrations and wedding nights. Couples also have an array of add-ons such as spa treatments, bridal party services and bespoke décor and entertainment sourced from Minor Hotels’ preferred vendors to ensure a flawless event.

Destination weddings

The launch of Memories by Minor Hotels comes as the demand for destination weddings is soaring, and couples are increasingly seeking destinations that offer bespoke services tailored to their cultural traditions. Minor Hotels properties in Asia successfully hosted 125 Indian weddings in the past 14 months, a significant increase from prior years. The recent opening of Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur, the launch of Minor Hotels’ luxury brand in the country, further solidifies the group’s commitment to serve the Indian wedding market and become the preferred choice for hosting Indian weddings.

A Global Stage

Indian couples looking to celebrate their wedding in an extraordinary way can now explore Memories by Minor Hotels across Asia’s most sought-after destinations. Whether a beachfront ceremony in Thailand, a lavish palatial celebration in Jaipur, or an intimate affair in the Maldives, Minor Hotels promises an unforgettable way to start your happily ever after.

Until 30 June 2025, couples who reserve their Memories by Minor Hotels wedding package can enjoy additional benefits, including a complimentary suite for the bride and groom on the wedding night and one complimentary room night for their wedding planner.