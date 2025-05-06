Mercure Khamis Mushait opens with 93 keys in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Mercure, a locally-inspired brand from Accor, announces the opening of Mercure Khamis Mushait in the Aseer region, under the management of Amsa Hospitality. Located 15 kilometers away from Abha International Airport, the hotel is the first internationally branded hotel in Khamis Mushait offering 93 modern and comfortable rooms. Infused with Mercure’s signature warmth and deep connection to place, the hotel blends authentic Saudi hospitality with the rich cultural offerings of the Aseer region.

Designed for business and leisure travelers, Mercure Khamis Mushait features an all-day dining restaurant, a coffee shop, a modern gym, an indoor swimming pool, and a fully equipped meeting room. Guests can also enjoy the convenience of 24/7 in-room dining and laundry services.

The hotel’s design incorporates locally-inspired elements, with thoughtfully curated interiors across its rooms and public spaces that pay tribute to the region’s cultural richness.

Since its founding in 1973, Mercure has been dedicated to unveiling the treasures surrounding each address, creating a truly local experience for guests. Through its “Discover Local” programme, Mercure ensures that guests are instantly immersed in a locally inspired atmosphere. The brand has recently achieved a historic milestone by surpassing 1,000 hotels worldwide.