Mercure, dedicated to celebrating local experiences since 1973, continues its growth in India with the opening of Mercure Lucknow Gomti Nagar, a gateway to the multicultural capital of Uttar Pradesh. Capturing the essence of Awadhi heritage, Mercure Lucknow Gomti Nagar invites travellers to immerse themselves in the city’s rich history and craftsmanship. The lobby draws inspiration from the city’s traditional Chikankari embroidery, an intricate craft originating from Mughal architectural carvings, creating an inviting space that reflects Lucknow’s rich cultural legacy. Each of the 109 rooms and suites features thoughtful design elements that capture the spirit of the city.

Mercure Lucknow Gomti Nagar presents a diverse culinary experience across its three dining venues. SENSES, an all-day dining restaurant, serves regional specialties and international favourites. LEVEL 7, the rooftop bar, offers innovative cocktails paired with panoramic city views, while Citrique, the stylish lobby bar, provides a warm and relaxed setting for casual gatherings.

The hotel is an exceptional venue for events, featuring two versatile banquet halls and a spacious meeting room, supported by a dedicated events team offering personalised services.

Garth Simmons, Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Asia at Accor, commented: “With travellers increasingly seeking deeper, more meaningful connections beyond mainstream destinations, culturally rich cities like Lucknow are stepping into the spotlight. Recognising this shift, Accor is accelerating its expansion in high-potential cities across Asia, creating more opportunities for global travellers to embark on immersive and transformative journeys. Mercure Lucknow Gomti Nagar, with its locally inspired design and warm hospitality, serves as an ideal base for travellers to discover the city while enjoying modern comfort.”

Amit Kapoor, General Manager at Mercure Lucknow Gomti Nagar, expressed excitement about the opening, “As a modern and comfortable base for exploration, the hotel seamlessly blends contemporary convenience with local character. We look forward to welcoming guests on a journey of discovery, fostering meaningful connections in this culturally rich destination.”

Conveniently located just 20 minutes from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, the hotel offers easy access to key business hubs, including Ekana Stadium, as well as Lucknow’s architectural landmarks, bustling markets, and vibrant entertainment districts. With seamless connectivity via the Amar Shaheed Path express highway, guests can explore not only Lucknow but also the sacred city of Ayodhya.

Members of ALL, Accor’s all-in-one booking platform and award-winning loyalty program, can enjoy exclusive benefits and earn reward points during their stay at Mercure Lucknow Gomti Nagar. These points can be redeemed for future stays, dining, and unique experiences across Accor’s global network.