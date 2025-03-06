Mercure makes its East Java debut with the Mercure Madiun

Global hotel brand Mercure has debuted in East Java with the recent opening of the Mercure Madiun.

The new hotel offers guests a warm and culturally immersive experience in East Java.

Inspired by the city’s railway heritage, the hotel blends contemporary comfort with design elements reflecting Madiun’s rich history, offering guests a genuine connection to the locale.

According to Accor’s chief operating officer for its premium, midscale and economy division Garth Simmons: “The opening of Mercure Madiun marks an exciting milestone for Accor as we continue to expand our footprint in Indonesia. This new property not only enhances our growing presence in East Java but also reinforces our commitment to offering memorable hospitality experiences rooted in local culture. We look forward to welcoming guests to discover Madiun’s unique charm through the distinctive Mercure lens.”

An excellent urban retreat

Strategically located near the INKA Railway Museum, Madiun Train Station, and the bustling Alun-Alun, Mercure Madiun offers easy access to key business districts, government offices, shopping centres, and culinary hotspots.

Whether travelling for business or leisure, guests can experience the vibrant energy of Madiun while enjoying the brand’s signature hospitality.

Mercure Madiun features 153 modern guest rooms, ranging from well-appointed Deluxe Rooms to the elegant Privilege Suite Rooms.

The hotel’s design concept takes inspiration from Madiun’s locomotive industry, with artistic details woven throughout the interiors, creating a dynamic and energetic ambiance.

For those looking to relax and unwind, the hotel boasts a swimming pool, a well-equipped fitness centre, and a dedicated Kids Club, ensuring an enjoyable stay for families and business travellers alike.

Dining in the City of Warriors

Honouring Madiun’s heritage as the City of Warriors, Djawara Resto & Bar presents a diverse menu of local and international flavours, served in a welcoming atmosphere.

From traditional Indonesian dishes to global favourites, guests can indulge in an array of culinary delights prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Ideal for corporate gatherings, weddings, and social events, Mercure Madiun’s flexible meeting facilities cater to a variety of occasions.

The Grand Ballroom, set to launch soon, will accommodate up to 700 guests, providing an elegant setting for large-scale events in the city.

To celebrate its launch, Mercure Madiun is offering a special introductory rate from IDR 988,000 net per night, available throughout this month.

This limited time offer includes benefits such as a dining voucher, complimentary massage, laundry service, hotel souvenirs, and flexible early check-in or late check-out options.