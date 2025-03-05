Wizz Air is shaking up the long-haul budget travel market with plans to launch ultra-low-cost flights from London to Dubai, using its upcoming Airbus A321XLR aircraft. The airline is aiming to introduce these routes as early as 2025, marking its first foray into long-haul, intercontinental operations.

The move aligns with Wizz Air’s broader strategy to challenge traditional full-service carriers by offering no-frills, cost-efficient flights on longer routes. The airline has already launched direct services from London Gatwick to Medina, Saudi Arabia, and is set to add flights to Jeddah, with further expansion across the Gulf region planned.

New aircraft, new markets

The introduction of the Airbus A321XLR, which boasts a range of up to 4,700 nautical miles, allows Wizz Air to operate medium-to-long-haul routes that were previously out of reach for low-cost carriers. This opens up opportunities for affordable travel to the Middle East, which has traditionally been dominated by full-service airlines like Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways.

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi has hinted at future expansion beyond Dubai, with Abu Dhabi, Muscat, and Bahrain among potential destinations. The airline has already established a strong presence in the UAE through its joint venture, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which connects Europe to the Gulf region with competitive fares.

This expansion comes at a time when Gulf carriers are increasing capacity on UK routes. Emirates recently announced additional A380 flights from London Heathrow to Dubai. Etihad Airways upgraded its fleet on London-Manchester routes to accommodate increased demand. Flydubai, Dubai’s budget airline, expanded its reach to secondary European cities, catering to cost-conscious travelers.

By entering the Gulf market, Wizz Air aims to attract budget-conscious travelers who previously had limited low-cost options for flights to the region. However, its ultra-low-cost model means passengers will need to pay extra for services such as checked baggage, seat selection, and onboard meals.

A new era for budget long-haul travel?

While Wizz Air’s low-cost model appeals to price-sensitive travelers, the challenge will be whether passengers will embrace the no-frills approach for longer flights. Unlike traditional long-haul airlines, Wizz Air’s A321XLR aircraft feature limited legroom and do not offer reclining seats, in-flight entertainment, or free meals.

Yet, if successful, Wizz Air’s Middle East expansion could reshape budget travel between the UK and the Gulf, opening the door for more affordable long-haul routes to Asia and beyond. The airline’s aggressive pricing strategy could also put pressure on legacy carriers to introduce more competitive fares in the region.