Global hospitality firm Minor Hotels officially became the first major international hotel company to partner with Fliggy’s brand-new booking platform Global Discovery.

Online travel platform and Alibaba Group subsidiary Fliggy is known for its extensive catalogue of accommodation options and experiences.

The agreement will allow Minor Hotels to feature over 80,000 rooms across its eight brands (Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks, and Tivoli) on the new Global Discovery platform at the same rates as on its websites.

The agreement will also tap into Fliggy’s digital ecosystem in the Chinese market by leveraging its vast digital marketing capabilities, innovative products, and extensive member base to enhance the reach of Minor Hotels’ brands in China.

A promising partnership

According to Minor Hotels’ chief commercial officer Ian Di Tullio: “Our enhanced relationship with Fliggy allows Minor Hotels to more efficiently reach our target audience by getting in front of millions of Chinese consumers.

Di Tullio added that this partnership will also help the hospitality firm drive bookings to its properties across the globe and increase brand awareness in the market, supporting the future development needs of its hotel brands.

Fliggy chief executive Zhuoran Zhuang added: “As a leading platform for outbound independent travel in China, Fliggy is committed to supporting Minor’s distinctive hotel brands connect with customers in a more efficient and engaging manner through our platform and technical capacities, providing them with personalized and high-quality experiences for their global travel journeys.”

Minor Hotels currently operates four hotels in China in partnership with Funyard Hotels & Resorts, with another 12 in the pipeline.