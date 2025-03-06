The Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) received Asia’s Premier Trade & Exhibition Hub Award 2025 in the MICE Category of the prestigious ASEAN Food & Travel Awards 2025.

This accolade reaffirms MITEC’s unwavering commitment to excellence in hosting global trade events and exhibitions.

The awarding ceremony was held at the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur where industry leaders and visionaries from across the region came to honour outstanding contributions in the food, travel, and MICE industries.

The ASEAN Food & Travel Awards 2025 celebrates organisations that demonstrate innovation, leadership, and exceptional service, setting new benchmarks for excellence within their respective fields.

A testament to dedication

Receiving the award on behalf of MITEC, its CEO Mala Dorasamy gratefully declared: “This recognition is a reflection of our team’s relentless dedication to positioning MITEC as the venue of choice and the gateway to Southeast Asia for international trade and exhibitions. Our commitment to delivering world-class experiences remains steadfast as we continue to foster meaningful connections and drive economic growth in the region.”

MITEC’s achievement further cements its role as a key player in the regional MICE landscape, reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a leading destination for global business and trade events.

With its state-of-the-art facilities, strategic location, and exceptional service offerings, MITEC continues to attract international exhibitions, conventions, and business events, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic and tourism growth.