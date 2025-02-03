Mleiha National Park, a cornerstone of Sharjah’s commitment to preserving its rich historical and ecological heritage, has announced the launch of their ‘Come Closer’ campaign — an invitation to connect deeply with nature, culture, adventure, and history. This new initiative underscores the park’s mission to offer an immersive experience, transporting visitors through over 200,000 years of human existence and natural wonder.

The 34.2 sq km park was established under the Emiri Decree by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to protect and preserve this important region. Developed and managed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), they have now announced the completion of their fencing project encompassing the boundary in collaboration with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW).

Commenting on the announcement of this campaign, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, stated: “The launch of our ‘Come Closer’ campaign and the completion of the Mleiha National Park fencing project marks a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to preserve and showcase Sharjah’s rich cultural and natural heritage.”

“This experiential destination, made possible through the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the passionate guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, exemplifies our dedication to developing world-class destinations, offering a holistic tourist experience where visitors can explore history, culture, and nature all in one place. The Mleiha National Park stands as a pillar to Sharjah’s commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation, inviting visitors to forge deeper connections with our past while inspiring future generations to cherish and protect our shared heritage,” the CEO added.

The campaign has been launched under 5 distinct themes that show the diverse and exciting experiences visitors can enjoy when visiting this historic wonder, namely, ‘Come Closer to History’, ‘Come Closer to Nature’, ‘Come Closer to the Stars’, ‘Come Closer to Culture’, and ‘Come Closer to Adventure’. These curated themes effectively highlight the park’s unique ability to weave together heritage, conservation, and excitement in one extraordinary destination.

Come Closer to History

As an integral part of human history that spans over 200,000 years, Mleiha National Park serves as a gateway to the past, where ancient artefacts and stories of the region’s first settlers are brought to life. With the renowned Mleiha National Park Archaeological Centre, which forms the educational heart of the park, welcomes visitors to embark on a journey of discovery, from prehistoric tools to exhibits about the iconic Bronze Age tombs of Umm an-Nar. Visitors can walk in their footsteps, learn about the early hominids who first ventured outside Africa for the first time, and experience the echoes of ancient traders and civilizations, through the relics they left behind. The centre also provides a perfect setting for relaxation, refreshments within its cafe and restaurant, and a venue for bespoke conferences and events.

For a deeper exploration of the history the park is renowned for, visitors can join the ArchaeoMOG tours to Fossil Rock or embark on the Jebel Buhais Tour, where historic landscapes will be uncovered, and witness the Iron Age forts and fossils that stand as a testament to millennia gone by. Each discovery at Mleiha is a reminder of our shared human journey, a story preserved in the sands of time.

Come Closer to Nature

Mleiha boasts a unique and special landscape with diverse topography, featuring rolling Barchan sand dunes, alluvial gravel plains, and limestone outcrops — all within just a few kilometers of each other. This unique terrain allows specialist plants and animals to inhabit and thrive in their respective eco-habitats.

As a sanctuary for diverse flora and fauna, the park showcases the desert’s unique ecosystem where rare plants like the Arabian primrose and resilient Ghaf tree thrive alongside wildlife such as the Arabian red fox, desert gazelles, and the sandfish skink. These species demonstrate incredible adaptations to the region’s terrain and climate, creating a living testament to nature’s extraordinary resilience.

Come Closer to the stars

Mleiha’s remote desert location also offers an unparalleled astrological advantage, and with near-zero light pollution, the park transforms into a celestial haven, perfect for stargazing and astronomical observations. Visitors can partake in guided stargazing tours, where the same constellations that once guided ancient wayfarers now dazzle the night sky.

The park’s Mleiha Glamping experience also invites guests to marvel at the cosmos from luxurious tents nestled in the desert. Under the timeless canopy of stars, the night comes alive with campfire stories, BBQ dinners, and a connection to the universe that is as humbling as it is awe-inspiring.

Come Closer to Culture

Mleiha National Park is a bridge to Sharjah’s rich cultural legacy, and the park’s dedication to community involvement ensures that local traditions and stories are celebrated and preserved. Plans to introduce a Majlis within the park will facilitate meaningful exchanges between visitors and the local community, fostering an appreciation for the cultural heritage of Mleiha.

Visitors can also immerse themselves in the traditional Arabian experience at the Sunset Lounges, where refreshments, BBQs, and stunning desert views provide a serene setting to unwind. The hospitality offerings, including the Moon Retreat and Al Faya Retreat, part of the renowned ‘Sharjah Collection’, developed and managed by Shurooq, blend luxury with cultural authenticity, allowing guests to connect with Sharjah’s spirit while respecting the environment.

Come Closer to Adventure

For thrill-seekers, Mleiha National Park is a playground of unparalleled adventure, and the Mleiha Landscapes Tour offers breathtaking 4×4 drives and buggy rides through rugged terrains, while Sand Surfing experiences provide the thrill of conquering towering dunes. Adventurers can also take to the skies with Sky Adventures paragliders; the first official licensed paragliding center in the UAE; offering a hawk’s-eye view of the desert’s expanse.

The park’s Core Conservation Zone in partnership with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), ensures that even the most exhilarating activities are carried out with ecological integrity, and guided hikes through fossil-strewn landscapes allow visitors to traverse ancient seabeds, now standing as monuments to Earth’s dynamic history. Horseback riding and self-drive buggy tours also provide intimate and exciting ways to connect with the desert’s timeless beauty.