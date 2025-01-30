Global shared mobility platform Bolt reported a significant increase of 103 percent in airport rides throughout Thailand in 2024.

This impressive rise is seen as proof of the increasing importance of shared mobility services to Thailand’s tourism infrastructure.

Bolt’s general manager in Thailand Nathadon Suksiritarnan said: “At Bolt, we are committed to making cities more accessible by offering alternatives to private car ownership. The ability to plan rides in advance not only upgrades the customer experience but also supports Thailand’s vibrant tourism ecosystem. Our solutions are tailored to meet the dynamic needs of travellers and businesses alike.”

A major need for shared mobility solutions

It has been noted in recent years that Thailand’s thriving tourism sector increasingly relies on shared mobility solutions such as ride-hailing.

These options offer travellers convenient and flexible transportation options, alternatives to taking public transport or calling an automobile-for-hire firm.

According to Statista, the shared mobility market in Thailand is projected to reach a revenue of US$11.85 billion within this year, with the bike-sharing segment alone expected to generate approximately $117.70 million by 2024.

These services bridge the gap between traditional transit methods and the evolving expectations of modern travellers.

Relevant solutions, better options

To meet rising consumer demand, Bolt has introduced new features to enhance the ride-hailing experience.

Customers can now book Scheduled Rides up to 90 days in advance, providing greater convenience and predictability.

This feature is particularly beneficial for Bolt Business customers, who can leverage the Ride Booker function for work-related transportation needs, including:

Reserving rides for business trips within the city to ensure timely arrival at meetings.

Arranging rides for company guests attending events or meetings.

Facilitating transportation for travel industry partners, such as pre-booked airport pickups for guests.

The shift to shared mobility options like ride-hailing aligns with Bolt’s mission to create cities for people, by reducing congestion and promoting efficient transportation.

By offering a seamless and reliable experience, Bolt encourages customers to embrace shared and public transportation options.