Mondrian Gold Coast officially welcomes guests

Mondrian Gold Coast ushers in a new era of lifestyle luxury on the southern Gold Coast as it officially opens its doors to guests.

Set along the shores of Burleigh Heads, the 208-room landmark by architects Fraser & Partners introduces the Mondrian brand to Australia for the very first time.

Rising between the pines and pandanus of Burleigh’s beachfront esplanade, Mondrian Gold Coast offers a design-led escape anchored by the region’s relaxed rhythm.

With rooms twice the size of the national average and panoramic views across the Pacific Ocean, Burleigh Headland, and the hinterland, the hotel redefines the experience of beachside accommodation.

Guests can choose from 132 Studios, 63 Suites, 10 two- and three-bedroom Homes, 2 private two- and three-bedroom Beach Houses with plunge pools, and the spectacular Sky House crowning the 24th floor, all designed by California-based Studio Carter.

A destination in its own right

The hotel is a destination in itself, blending hospitality, culture and design with an innate sense of place.

Guests looking for extended stays or family retreats can opt for expansive Homes and Suites with full kitchens, open plan living and laundry facilities.

The two- and three-bedroom Beach Houses offer an elevated coastal living experience, complete with plunge pools, private access and the flexibility to combine into a five-bedroom residence.

The Sky House, with its chef’s kitchen, bar and five-metre-high windows overlooking the coastline, sets a new benchmark for beachfront luxury.

A touch of Italian hospitality

On the ground floor, LiTO brings the warmth and generosity of Italian summers to the coast, channelled through the lens of Burleigh’s laid-back lifestyle.

Led by Italian-born head chef Andrea Morigi (formerly of Merivale’s Uccello) the all-day restaurant serves vibrant, produce-driven fare from post-surf espresso through to evening aperitivo.

Guests can expect wood-fired breads, lobster bucatini, rotisserie chicken and tableside tiramisu, all designed to be shared over good wine and relaxed conversation.

LiTO blends Mediterranean character with Australian ease, with alfresco tables, coastal beats and interiors by Alexander &CO.

Upstairs on the third floor, Haven, also designed by Alexander &CO., captures the pulse of Burleigh’s sun-kissed days and after-dark energy.

Executive chef Aaron Teece (formerly of EST., Felix, Manly Pavilion, and Studio Neon founder) curates a refined yet approachable menu anchored in provenance and shaped by seasonal produce, with an emphasis on seafood, woodfire cooking and regional sourcing.

From long lunches in the dining room to lounging poolside in a private cabana and sundown cocktails, Haven invites guests into an escape defined by flavour, sound and sea breeze.

A dedicated agave menu, premium wines, and champagne enhance the experience, paired with a curated soundtrack and live performances from emerging and national acts.

Where wellness matters

Mondrian Gold Coast also sets a new standard for wellness on the coast.

Beside a 24/7 Technogym-equipped fitness centre, located on level 2, CIEL Spa delivers a comprehensive program of bio-wellness treatments, restorative therapies and advanced technology in a space designed to harmonise body, skin and mind.

On level three, magnesium-infused plunge pools and a 24-metre resort-style pool beside Haven support movement and recovery.

For events, the hotel offers four levels with 20 adaptable venues including the sunlit Mondrian Ballroom, multiple event spaces, beachfront residences for intimate gatherings, and the sky-high VeeRoom for elevated celebrations and executive experiences.

As part of the Mondrian brand’s global commitment to creativity and connection, the Gold Coast property will host an evolving calendar of cultural programming, from artist collaborations to music showcases and immersive experiences.

With a focus on community, storytelling and design, Mondrian Gold Coast sets out to become not only a place to stay, but a place to belong.