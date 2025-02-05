Delta achieved another exciting financial milestone when Moody’s Ratings, one of three major credit rating agencies, raised its credit rating based on Delta’s strong performance and financial outlook.

This ratings upgrade is the third that Delta has received in the last eight months, reflecting Delta’s momentum in continuing to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and financial foundation.

Moody’s was the only agency that maintained an investment-grade rating for Delta during the pandemic. S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings have since raised their ratings, and all rate Delta’s credit as investment grade.

“It’s gratifying to have Delta’s credit raised a notch above investment grade, as we work to make our 100th year the best in our history,” said Delta CFO Dan Janki. “This achievement is thanks to the outstanding work of our team, who continue to differentiate us from the competition and lead our industry as we reduce debt and strengthen our financial foundation.”

Moody’s cited Delta’s improving operations, free cash flow and debt reduction as well as tailwinds that include moderating capacity growth in the U.S., strong international demand, robust premium offerings and loyalty.

“Delta’s business profile – characterized by its strong consumer brand, global network, competitive operating performance, emphasis on premium service offerings and the cash flows from its relationship with American Express – is strong,” the report noted.

Delta’s balance sheet strength remains a differentiator from the industry as we are one of only two airlines among our DOT-reporting competitors to hold the rating of investment grade across all three agencies – a sign of confidence in the durability of our business.