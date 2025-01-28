Moscow is all set to captivate audiences at the OTM International Tourism Exhibition in Mumbai from January 30 to February 1, 2025. Over three days, the Russian capital will present the best it can offer in cultural, leisure, and business tourism.

The Moscow stand will host over 500 key business meetings and negotiations during the event, connecting Moscow’s tourism sector representatives with their Indian counterparts. Experts from Moscow will present the city’s flagship projects, including the Moscow Tea Time Project that introduces visitors to Moscow tea traditions which are being restored nowadays, the Moscow Estates Festival, an iconic cultural event that attracts more than 100,000 tourists and citizens annually, the Moscow Gastronomy Project, the City of Discoveries educational project and RUSSPASS travel planning service.

Joint projects include the Moscow+ Project, which fosters collaborative tourism across Russian regions — notably the Tyumen region with its Visit Tyumen Project. Moreover, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, Moscow’s Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development, and the Department of Culture, the Moscow exposition will showcase the city’s export potential, alongside Discover Russia and Made in Moscow brands.

Additionally, the stand will showcase key attractions like the VDNH Complex, blending Soviet-era architectural wonders with modern interactive museums, and Moskino Cinema Park that is already gaining attention from the Indian film industry for its potential as a filming destination.

Moscow will also feature six leading tour operators, including Headed Goose, Tari Tour, Volshebny Tour, FUN & SUN, INTOURIST, Academservice, and three hotels: the Swissôtel Krasnye Holmy, VEGA Hotel & Convention Center and Izmailovo Hotel Complex. They will cooperatively highlight the diverse range of services available to Indian travelers, from luxurious stays to curated tour packages.

Ahead of the exhibition, on January 28, a Moscow Business Mission will bring together prominent Moscow tourism representatives and approximately 80 Indian tour operators and industry stakeholders. On January 29, a reception hosted by the Moscow City Tourism Committee will welcome Indian partners, with high-ranking officials in attendance, including Ivan Fetisov, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Mumbai, Victor Gorelykh, the Director of the Russian House in Mumbai, and Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee.

India is a priority market for Moscow’s tourism outreach. With a longstanding partnership built on strategic, cultural, and economic cooperation, Moscow actively participates in Indian events such as BLTM, SATTE, OTM, and MILT Congress to strengthen ties and gain insights into the preferences of Indian travelers. Tailored business missions, familiarization trips to Moscow and B2B negotiations further deepen these connections, fostering growth in both leisure and MICE tourism.

By showcasing its rich history, modern attractions, and strategic initiatives, Moscow aims to position itself as a top destination for Indian tourists at OTM 2025. Visit the Moscow stand from January 30 to February 1 to experience the best of what the Russian capital has to offer.