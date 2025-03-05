Colinson International’s airport experiences programme Priority Pass announced a collaboration with Elite Motorsport’s Filipino racer Bianca Bustamante today, 5th March.

As Priority Pass’ newest Asia Pacific brand advocate, the 20-year-old will champion the brand’s promise to elevate every journey into something special.

The news follows Priority Pass’ recent support of the Hong Kong China delegation to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games for which Priority Pass was the official airport lounge partner.

Bustamante said of the appointment: “I am proud to be a brand advocate for Priority Pass, a brand that supports my passion for travel and my goal to inspire others to challenge their limits. The nature of the sport means having to travel to different countries and cities. As I prepare for my debut in the GB3 Championship with Elite Motorsport this year, I’m grateful to now have access to Priority Pass’ global network of airport lounges and travel experiences in which I can conserve much-needed energy ahead of my races.”

Collinson International’s global chief commercial officer and Asia-Pacific executive chair Todd Hancock added: “Bianca’s remarkable achievements at such a young age are testament to her grit, talent, and resilience. Her story embodies Priority Pass’ commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards. As she is increasingly required to travel internationally, travel fatigue, and jet lag will pose a threat to her performance. By providing her with access to Priority Pass airport lounges and travel experiences globally, we hope she’ll be able to better rest before her flights and arrive feeling more refreshed and focused on achieving her best on the world stage.”

Raising the bar for excellence

This strategic collaboration reflects a shared commitment to elevating standards of excellence as Priority Pass is proud to support athletes around the world.

In addition to being named as the Official Airport Lounge Partner for the Hong Kong, China Delegation to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games, Priority Pass is also a partner to the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA.)

In this capacity, it provides athletes with comfort and convenience during their travels to help them stay on top of their game.

Furthermore, The Collinson Group takes pride in being a founding partner of Coach Core, a UK-based charity focused on empowering young people through sports.