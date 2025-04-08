Innovative cruise firm Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL)’s vessel Norwegian Sky has added Mumbai to its 14-night port-intensive Asian itinerary.

The recently refurbished ship sailed from Singapore with stops in Malaysia’s Port Klang, Phuket in Thailand, and Galle in Sri Lanka en route to Doha, Qatar.

Between Galle and Doha, the Norwegian Sky docked into four Indian cities; namely Kochi, New Mangalore, Mormugao, and Mumbai which was its last South Asian stop on Monday, 7th April.

The Norwegian Sky is currently heading to Dubai, with Abu Dhabi as its next stop before the Doha terminus.

Spanning 258 metres in length with a gross tonnage of 77,104, Norwegian Sky accommodates 1944 guests and 899 crew members, offering a well-appointed cruising experience.

Originally launched in 1999 and refurbished in 2024, the ship features a variety of dining venues, entertainment spaces and recreational facilities providing guests with a comfortable and engaging onboard experience.

Exploring a fabled city

At the Mumbai stopover, guests had an opportunity to explore the city’s rich heritage, including iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, as well as its bustling markets and historic neighbourhoods.

This visit reflected NCL’s commitment to curating more immersive local experiences that connect the brand’s international guests with the destinations they visit.

NCL India country head Manoj Singh said: “Asia remains a key focus for NCL, both as a source market and a sought-after destination for global travellers. The arrival of Norwegian Sky in Mumbai highlights our dedication to offering diverse and immersive itineraries across the region. Following her visit to India, Norwegian Sky will explore Europe’s most captivating destinations in 2025 and 2026 providing Indian travellers the opportunity to experience more to see, more to do and more to enjoy on a range of seven- to 15-day immersive itineraries that will visit a new destination each day while enjoying world-class dining, entertainment and relaxation onboard.”