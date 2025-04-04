‘My Emirates Pass’ is now available all year round
You can unlock over 600 incredible offers with ‘My Emirates Pass’, at Aquaventure, The View at The Palm, La Perle and many more attractions
Emirates has revealed that for the first time ever My Emirates Pass will be available all year round with seasonal summer and winter offers; giving customers access to over 600 exclusive offers across Dubai – an opportunity to make the most out of their visit.
Customers flying from, through or to Dubai can now unlock discounts on top culinary experiences, world-class shopping experiences, unmissable leisure attractions, and tranquil luxury spas any time of the year. Whether it’s an unforgettable family trip, a relaxing couples retreat, or a solo adventure, My Emirates Pass will offer those visiting Dubai unforgettable experiences no matter the season.
Using My Emirates Pass will remain as easy as ever, passengers will simply need to show their physical or digital boarding pass along with a valid ID at participating venues to enjoy the benefits. Passengers who checked in online and downloaded their boarding pass to the Emirates App or Wallet should remember to screenshot it before landing, as it will no longer be accessible afterward.
Emirates will roll out exclusive seasonal summer offers, running from 1st April through to 30th September, making it easier than ever to experience the best of Dubai, including the return of the much-anticipated Dubai Summer Surprises.
Dubai Summer Surprises
From 27th June to 31st August 2025, visitors can take advantage of Dubai Summer Surprises, a deal-packed season filled with exciting offers and unforgettable experiences. Emirates passengers flying to Dubai can look forward to luxurious shopping, spectacular entertainment, and exceptional dining. With countless offers and surprises in store, summer in Dubai is the perfect time to enjoy incredible value and create unforgettable memories for visitors of all ages.
An unforgettable summer of memories
Whether passengers are seeking Dubai’s beautiful golden beaches, world class hospitality or cultural attractions, the city caters for all visitors. Emirates offers its passengers unrivalled means to make the most of their visit; from customised holiday itineraries to bonus Miles, Emirates continues to provide its customers with first class services.
- Dubai Experience*: Customers can browse, create, and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform.
- Skywards Partners: Members of the award-winning, Emirates Skywards programme can earn Miles with worldwide partners like hotels, airlines, car rentals, retail and banking. Members can spend these Miles on reward tickets, upgrades, or even concerts and sports events. While in Dubai, people can also earn Miles with partners across the city, including the Dubai Mall, Arabian Adventures, Emirates Holidays and more.
- Emirates Holidays/Vacations**: Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays or Emirates Vacations. All Emirates Holidays packages include flexible booking options. For further peace of mind, Emirates Holidays’ dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there to support holidaymakers at every step of the journey. When you book your holiday with Emirates Holidays, you receive bonus Miles on top of the Miles you would receive for your flight.
- Skywards Everyday: Finally, UAE customers will be able to get Skywards Miles on the go and earn Miles on their purchases. Simply download the Skywards Everyday app, link up to five Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards in the app and automatically earn Skywards Miles on their purchases from hundreds of participating partners across shopping, dining, beauty and wellness, leisure and entertainment, pharmacy, and grocery.
