Following the earthquake that rocked Myanmar and the Thai capital Bangkok on 28th March, many people travelling to nations within the Ring of Fire are contemplating the purchase of travel insurance policies for their trips.

While most people would dismiss such a purchase as unnecessary, it has proven a boon to foreign travellers who were in Myanmar and Thailand during the quake.

Having a policy in effect during the disaster enabled them to get necessary assistance, and this was key in a country where getting to one’s embassy or even communicating with relevant authorities for help was hampered by the widespread destruction.

What your travel insurance cover needs to provide

Many travel insurance providers have policies that have you covered well before and certainly during the trip in the event of either natural or man-made disasters.

Keeping this in mind, your travel insurance provider may be able to reimburse you for any unexpected costs or losses in the event of a cancellation or an unexpected interruption.

With regard to natural disasters, a clustered set known as force majeure, many insurance companies include trip cancellation coverage for events like earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, avalanches, and tsunamis.

Depending on your provider, it is highly possible that any unused nonrefundable trip costs may be reimbursed based on the stipulated benefits in your policy.

In the event of a medical emergency caused by a natural disaster, one’s travel insurance also involves the reimbursement of any medical expenses incurred for treatment.

Many emergency providers affiliated with insurance firms are available on a 24-hour basis, and their on-call teams can bring affected travellers to the closest hospital or medical facility, perform evacuations when necessary, and offer clerical and translation services to sort out any paperwork generated in the process.

What about flights, tours, and cruises?

Missed flights and sailings are to be expected in the event of a natural disaster, so insurance providers offer what is known as a missed connection cover.

This comes into play if one’s flight were to be delayed due to a natural disaster like an earthquake or tsunami, and also applies in the case of cancelled tours or cruise departures.

Having an insurance policy that covers such incidents is key to having peace of mind even in the worst of circumstances, knowing that you’re covered by some degree of protection.

Another thing to take into consideration when choosing a travel insurance provider is whether or not they cover non-medical evacuations, especially in the event of a natural disaster or even civil unrest.

Companies that provide non-medical evacuation could help coordinate and pay for transportation to the nearest safe place in the event of such incidents during your trip.

Keeping all these in mind, be sure to have the contact details for your provider available where you can easily find them prior to and during your trip; doing so will grant more than a modicum of peace for you and your companions even under unfavourable circumstances.