Namia River Retreat in Vietnam has become the latest addition to Small Luxury Hotels of the World’s eco-conscious Considerate Collection.

Located along the banks of the Thu Bon River in Hoi An, Namia River Retreat is slated to open on 15th December 2025.

Nestled amid lush vegetation and tranquil waters, the luxury resort makes the most of its position, with beautiful pools that overlook the shimmering river, an experience grounded in wellbeing, and the cultural treasures of Hoi An within easy reach.

An exquisite approach to environmental awareness

Like other properties in the SLH Considerate Collection, Namia River Retreat prides itself on centering its operations on an ethos driven by a love of nature.

Using mangroves as a retaining wall instead of concrete reinforcements, Namia River Retreat fully regenerated an eroded islet quite literally from the ground up.

Bio-climactic architecture was included in the building plans, the energy-efficient lighting throughout prioritises protecting the night sky, and the grounds are landscaped entirely with indigenous plants and a bio-pond to encourage birds, bees and butterflies to flourish naturally.

Product packaging used here is made from local banana leaves, straws are locally made from rice flour, and there are custom-designed water fountains around the resort for guests to refill their drink bottles.

There are also bamboo bicycles and electric buggies to borrow, alongside a complimentary shuttle-boat service to Hoi An’s central market.

Wildlife conservation tours to the nearby Son Tra peninsula to visit the protected yellow-hair monkeys are also on offer.

What is the SLH Considerate Collection?

Launched in 2021, the Considerate Collection celebrates the environmentally-led efforts made by SLH’s actively sustainable luxury hotels and has since doubled in members, continuing to inspire positive impact with every stay.

These pioneering properties prove that luxury is compatible with longevity, as they are places that travellers can explore and experience with intention, whilst protecting the integrity of the location and its inhabitants.