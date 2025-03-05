Namibia has launched a new online Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) system, allowing eligible travelers to apply digitally before their arrival. The system, which officially went live on March 3, 2025, will be accessible for applications starting April 1, 2025.

The initiative by Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MHISS), aims to simplify entry procedures, boost tourism, and improve Namibia’s travel accessibility for visitors from countries without a reciprocal visa agreement. Under this new system, travelers can apply for a VoA online, at a Namibian consular post, or upon arrival at designated ports of entry. Regardless of the application method, all applicants must provide a valid passport, a motivation letter explaining the purpose of travel, proof of sufficient funds (bank statement), confirmation of accommodation, a booked itinerary, and medical insurance.

New Visa structure and fees

The Visa-on-Arrival fee has been set at NAD 1,600 (approximately USD 85) for non-African travelers and NAD 1,200 (approximately USD 64) for African travelers. The introduction of digital processing is expected to reduce wait times at entry points, making travel to Namibia more seamless for tourists and business visitors.

Currently, Namibia has visa exemptions for travelers from 55 countries, including 18 nations with reciprocal visa agreements. The government has stated that the new visa regime aims to encourage more reciprocity between Namibia and other countries, while also serving as a new revenue stream for the country’s tourism and immigration sectors.

Enhancing Namibia’s global connectivity

Namibia’s tourism and business sectors are expected to benefit significantly from this streamlined visa process, which aligns with global trends in digitalizing immigration systems to facilitate easier travel. The new VoA system is part of broader efforts to modernize Namibia’s border management, ensuring a more efficient and traveler-friendly entry experience.