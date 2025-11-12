Nautika Pro Launches India’s First ‘Business Class’ Ferry Experience in the Andaman Islands

For thousands of travellers visiting the Andaman Islands each year, there's one part of the journey that hasn't matched the destination: the ferry ride between islands. That changes today with Nautika Pro, India's first premium ferry service designed for how people actually want to travel.

Why This Matters

The Andaman archipelago spans 570+ islands, with most travellers island-hopping between Port Blair, Havelock Island and Neil Island. Ferry travel is essential, and during peak season (October-May), boats book weeks in advance. For families planning dream vacations, honeymooners, and business travellers, ferry connections have become a surprising source of stress—crowded conditions, cancellations, and uncertainty.

"We talked to families who spent months planning their Andaman trip, only to feel anxious about the ferry connections," said Anoop Kumar, Director, Nautika. "Parents worried about keeping kids comfortable during the 90-minute crossing. Honeymooners wanted their vacation to feel special from the moment they left Port Blair. We've created an experience where the journey itself becomes one of the best parts of the memory."

The Nautika Pro Difference

Nautika Pro runs the largest ferry in the Andaman Islands, a brand-new 2025 catamaran that can hold 360 passengers and travels at 26 nautical miles per hour. They offer three types of service to meet diverse travel needs:

Business Class has two separate 4-seat cabins with dedicated personal attendants, full dinner and drink service and priority QR code boarding. This is perfect for anyone who want privacy or need to work while they are crossing.

has two separate 4-seat cabins with dedicated personal attendants, full dinner and drink service and priority QR code boarding. This is perfect for anyone who want privacy or need to work while they are crossing. Royal Class has roomy, premium seats with more legroom, priority boarding, private areas, and free drinks and snacks during the trip.

has roomy, premium seats with more legroom, priority boarding, private areas, and free drinks and snacks during the trip. Luxury Class offers a higher level boat ride with far greater comfort and service than other alternatives.

Details That Change the Experience

When you're planning ferries around hotel check-ins, diving trips, or that sunset at Bharatpur Beach, you need to be able to count on them. Nautika Pro delivers:

Modern Check-in: QR code boarding eliminates long jetty queues

• The "Magic Window": Signature unobstructed ocean views on both decks—perfect for spotting dolphins

• Stay Connected: On-board Wi-Fi lets you share ocean views in real-time or get work done

• 60% Quieter: Advanced noise-reduction design means you can actually relax, read, or nap

• Onboard Café: Real barista-prepared coffee and fresh refreshments

• Pre-Departure Lounges: Comfortable spaces with refreshments at major terminals

• Dedicated Concierge: Help with island recommendations, activity booking, and onward connections

• Luggage Assistance: No more struggling with bags on crowded decks

What Travellers Are Saying

During trial sailings, the response has been revealing:

"We were dreading the ferry part after reading online reviews. My wife gets motion sickness, and we had two small kids. The Nautika Pro lounge gave us a place to relax before boarding, the seats were comfortable enough that both kids fell asleep, and the staff actually helped us with our bags. It completely changed how we felt arriving at Havelock." — Rahul M., traveling with family from Mumbai

"I run a business and needed to take calls during the crossing. The quiet zone, proper seating, and working Wi-Fi meant I could stay productive. When the meeting ended, I looked up and realized I was watching the Andaman Sea—not stuck in a crowded ferry." — Sameer K., Bangalore

Making Island-Hopping Easier

With approximately 525,000 tourists visiting the Andaman Islands annually, and tourism being a major revenue source for the island economy, ferry services form the backbone of the travel experience. Nautika Pro deals with genuine travel problems while keeping the safety and timeliness that island travel needs. This is especially useful during monsoon season (June to September), when ferries often have to deal with strong seas that cause delays or cancellations.