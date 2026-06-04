NCL Sets Opening Date for Great Tides Waterpark in Bahamas

Great Tides Waterpark to Open at Great Stirrup Cay in 2026

Norwegian Cruise Line has confirmed 4 September 2026 as the grand opening date for its highly anticipated Great Tides Waterpark on private island Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. The launch will take place during Norwegian Luna’s seven‑day Caribbean sailing from Miami departing 29 August 2026, which calls at Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay.

Day passes and private cabana reservations for Great Tides are already available for guests on sailings visiting the island on or after the opening date via their myNCL account or at ncl.com.

Six Acres of Slides, Coasters and Coves

Spanning nearly six acres, Great Tides Waterpark is designed as a full‑day, family‑friendly adventure with four distinct zones and 19 slides and attractions. At the centre stands the 170‑foot Tidal Tower, home to:

Breakwater Blasters – industry‑first water coasters featuring downhill drops and uphill blasts in inner tubes.

– industry‑first water coasters featuring downhill drops and uphill blasts in inner tubes. Whitewater Dash – twin body slides.

– twin body slides. Rapid Mat Racers – dual mat‑racing slides.

– dual mat‑racing slides. Tropic Storm & Tropic Spiral – tube slides packed with spirals and spins for adrenaline‑seekers.

Around the tower, guests will find Cliffside Cove with the industry’s first and highest cliff jumps, The Great Slide (the Caribbean’s only four‑person body slide), Fearless Falls racing slides, and the hidden Grotto Bar tucked beneath the action for shaded, front‑row views.

Splash Zones, Wandering River and Island Upgrades

Younger cruisers can head for Splash Cay, a 9,000‑square‑foot kids’ zone with multiple child‑friendly slides and splash features, while those wanting a more relaxed thrill can float along the Wandering River, an 800‑plus‑foot, high‑energy take on the classic lazy river.

The waterpark builds on recent enhancements across Great Stirrup Cay, including the Great Life Lagoon with beach‑entry pool and swim‑up bars, plus the adults‑only Vibe Shore Club, family‑oriented Splash Harbor, and an upgraded tram system that makes it easy to move between zones. Three all‑new food trucks will also serve a rotating lineup of casual dining options inside the waterpark.

How Great Tides Day Passes Work

Entry to Great Stirrup Cay remains complimentary, while Great Tides Waterpark is a paid, upgraded experience. Guests sailing to the island on or after 4 September 2026 can:

Purchase Great Tides Waterpark day passes in advance by logging into myNCL after booking their cruise.

in advance by logging into after booking their cruise. Upgrade to private cabanas for up to six guests, which include waterpark admission, shaded seating near Tidal Tower and extra comfort between rides.

Day passes typically include access to all rides within height/weight guidelines, lounge chairs and umbrellas (subject to availability), towels, lockers and tram service to and from the park; pricing varies by sailing and demand. Children three and under receive complimentary admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Getting There: Norwegian Luna and More NCL Sailings

Travellers keen to be among the first to experience Great Tides can book Norwegian Luna’s seven‑day Caribbean cruise from Miami on 29 August 2026, which includes the grand opening visit on 4 September. Through November 2026, Luna’s itineraries feature ports such as Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic), St. Thomas (USVI), Tortola (BVI) and Great Stirrup Cay, pairing NCL’s latest ship with its newest island attraction.

Guests can also visit Great Stirrup Cay year‑round on various NCL ships from homeports including New York, Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Tampa, Port Canaveral and Miami, with Great Tides passes available on all itineraries calling at the island after the opening date. For shorter Bahamas getaways, Norwegian Getaway operates three‑ and four‑night sailings from Miami that include calls to Great Stirrup Cay through October 2026.

To see Great Tides details or purchase a waterpark pass, visit the dedicated page at ncl.com, and for cruise options that include Great Stirrup Cay, explore itineraries at ncl.com.

If you were planning a Bahamas cruise that calls at Great Stirrup Cay, would you be more excited about tackling the Tidal Tower coasters, drifting the Wandering River or relaxing in a private cabana between rides?