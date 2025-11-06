Netflix and Embratur launch audiovisual tourism guide at WTM 2025 to promote Brazil

Netflix and Embratur (the Brazilian Tourist Board) announced during the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, the launch of a virtual travel guide designed to help travellers from around the world discover Brazil through the real-life locations featured in Brazilian Netflix series, films, and reality shows.

The first stop is the Amazon region, where productions such as the miniseries Rivers of Faith, the series Invisible City 2, the film Rich in Love 2, the second season of the reality show Love Is Blind: Brazil, and the comedy special Whindersson Nunes: É de Mim Mesmo were filmed. Through the guide, fans and travellers can explore the many facets of the Amazon – from its nature and festivities to its urban life, cuisine, and local culture.

The announcement was made during the opening of Embratur’s booth at WTM, with the presence of Marcelo Freixo, President of Embratur; Antonio Patriota, Ambassador of Brazil to the United Kingdom; and Sergio Vinay, Netflix’s Director of Strategic Policy Partnerships.

“Brazil is not only very important for Netflix but also a country incredibly rich in culture and landscapes. With this guide, we want viewers to feel invited to experience the country up close — living out the stories they’ve come to love on screen”, said Sergio Vinay.

“Netflix is a powerful international showcase, and this partnership reinforces the potential of Brazilian audiovisual production to inspire people to discover our country, our culture, and our people. It’s an example of how audiovisual storytelling and tourism can be strong allies in generating opportunities and development”, added Marcelo Freixo, President of Embratur.

This initiative reinforces Brazil’s strategic role in Netflix’s global approach to audiovisual tourism, aligning with similar projects in South Korea, France, Spain and Thailand. In each country, the goal is the same: to harness the power of audiovisual storytelling to inspire audiences to explore the real world through the stories they love. In 2026, the Brazilian guide will gain new chapters on themes such as the Pantanal, cuisine, and beaches.