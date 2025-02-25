Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have expanded their Christmas Markets programme for Winter 25/26 from Birmingham Airport, by putting extra capacity on sale to Gdansk.

In response to continued strong demand for their enormously popular Christmas Markets programme, the leading leisure airline and UK’s leading operator of European city breaks have added additional flights to Gdansk from 26th December 2025 to 5th January 2026. Extra Monday and Friday services will operate to the popular Christmas Market destination during this time from Birmingham Airport.

With European Christmas markets continuing to enjoy enormous popularity from customers wanting to enjoy authentic festive experiences, the companies will operate their biggest ever Christmas Markets programme this winter from Birmingham Airport. The huge programme represents over 50,000 seats on sale in total, and a capacity increase of 19% when compared to Winter 24/25.

For Winter 25/26, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will operate to seven Christmas Market destinations – Budapest, Cologne, Gdansk, Krakow, Prague, Tallinn and Vienna from Birmingham Airport. Tallinn is a brand-new Christmas Market destination for Winter 25/26 from the airport, and the route is exclusive to Jet2.

Whether holidaymakers are looking for a weekend, long-weekend or mid-week stay, with multiple weekly services on sale and friendly flight times, the airline and city breaks operator are offering plenty of opportunity this winter to marvel at the twinkle of a thousand lights and the joys of festive sights, as well as enjoying the scent of gingerbread delights – guaranteeing the perfect start to the Christmas countdown.

Customers booking a Christmas Markets getaway can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include return flights with Jet2.com including 22kg baggage and 10kg hand luggage, as well as a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the best Christmas Market destinations in Europe.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be putting additional capacity on sale to Gdansk for Winter 25/26 from Birmingham Airport. The expansion comes in direct response to the strong demand we are seeing from customers for our Christmas Markets programme, and it means we are giving holidaymakers exactly what they want – even more opportunity to enjoy the best festive experiences across Europe this winter. Our Winter 25/26 Christmas Markets programme promises to be our best yet, and we look forward to taking holidaymakers to their favourite winter wonderlands.”

Tom Screen, Aviation Director at Birmingham Airport, added: “The festive period is always popular for travel, so we’re pleased that Jet2CityBreaks and Jet2.com have listened to our customers’ needs and expanded their Christmas Markets programme for winter 2025/26. With increased capacity to Gdansk and the new addition of Tallinn to their ever-popular seasonal line-up of destinations, Jet2’s latest winter programme provides our customers with a fantastic choice of European cities for a Christmas mini break.”