The Department of Tourism (DOT) welcomed the establishment of the first parallel runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), one of the country’s major gateways located in the province of Cebu.

In 2024, the MCIA admitted a total of 11,315,225 passengers, a growth of 13 percent compared to 2023 data. Of the total, 8,506,299 were domestic passengers while 2,808,926 were international passengers.

DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said the expanded MCIA runway would “strengthen Cebu’s position as a top tourist destination, cementing its standing as a premier gateway to the islands of Visayas and Mindanao, and boost tourism in Central Visayas by improving accessibility for international and domestic visitors”

An expanded runway is crucial for enhancing aviation safety, accommodating larger aircraft, and improving airport operational efficiency. It provides essential space for safe takeoffs and landings, especially under adverse weather conditions, thereby reducing the risk of accidents.

“This is a major win for Philippine tourism with such an elevation of tourism infrastructure under the Marcos Administration. Increasing flight frequencies and passenger capacity up to 18 million at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport through the parallel runway benefits all stakeholders in the aviation and tourism sectors, with added accessibility to our island destinations in Cebu, the Visayas and Mindanao. This influx would not only bolster the local economy but also promote cultural exchange and foster greater global connectivity. We are grateful for this parallel runway at MCIA which would significantly improve the overall travel experience while driving growth and sustainability in the aviation and tourism industries,” said the Tourism Chief.

“The new runway of the MCIA would also help in Cebu’s potential to grow its tourism industry, especially in dive tourism and in the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) wherein the province currently thrives. More importantly, this could support Cebu’s major tourism events and festivals such as the Sinulog Festival,” added the tourism chief referring to the celebration of the Sto. Niño de Cebu that draws millions of devotees and tourists each year.

The Tourism Chief attended the inauguration of the MCIA’s first parallel runway led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. In his speech, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. noted “There is something special about Cebu. It’s a place where history and progress come together very gracefully, where tradition converges with innovation, and where the grit and tenacity of its people shine brightly in every achievement.”

“This new runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport reflects the very essence of Cebu: it is dynamic, promising, and always ready to take on challenges. And just as Cebu has been a center of trade and tourism, this parallel runway symbolizes the unrelenting drive to connect, and to grow, and to lead,” The President added.

Frasco noted that “This landmark project perfectly aligns with the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) 2023-2028, wherein two of its three key strategies are connectivity and convenience. It will enhance accessibility and help improve the overall experience of tourists visiting our country’s breathtaking sites and immersing in our rich

cultural experiences.”

According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the inauguration of the first parallel runway at Mactan-Cebu International Airport marks a major milestone in Philippine aviation, improving air traffic efficiency and regional connectivity, and would result in an increased aircraft movement capacity of 30 per hour to 40 per hour as well as “decrease the wear and tear of the runways as two runways will now alternately be used.”