Norse Atlantic has launched a new route between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Athens (ATH), adding to its transatlantic offering.

The new route will mark the airline’s commitment to offering new destinations for the US market, with affordable fare options. Launching on June 3rd 2025, the flight will run four times a week, operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, with fares starting at $269 / 259 EUR, with options ranging across economy and premium boarding.

Norse Atlantic already serves budget routes from LAX, covering London, Paris, Rome, and now Athens.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and founder of Norse Atlantic Airways said: “We’re thrilled to be launching a new route between Los Angeles and Athens this year. We expect the uptake to be positive as we offer this budget-friendly route, opening up more transatlantic options for our customers and the opportunity to explore the ancient city of Athens and rich history of Los Angeles. Our goal is to make travel accessible and affordable for everyone and this is another step in that mission and in our commitment to offer new destinations.”