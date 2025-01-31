Immigration New Zealand announced that it has relaxed visa requirements specifically for digital nomads in a bid to boost inbound tourism.

The measure specifically targets individuals who travel whilst working remotely.

Thanks to these relaxed regulations, digital nomads can continue to work remotely for offshore employers even while they’re on holiday in New Zealand.

Digital nomads can stay in the country for up to 90 days, but will be required to pay a resident’s tax should they opt to extend their stay.

New Zealand is the latest among several nations, including Japan and South Korea, that introduced modified visa programmes for digital nomads since international routes reopened following the pandemic.

Such visas appeal to individuals who wish to travel whilst working remotely.

A necessary measure

New Zealand immigration minister Erica Stanford said: “We welcome visitors of all types to New Zealand and in this particular announcement, those who are able to work as digital nomads here on our shores.”

She added that the change will enable many visitors to extend their stays, which will lead to more money being spent in the country.

The measure is expected to augment the tourism sector’s contribution to the national economy and speed up its post-pandemic recovery.

Immigration officials likewise pointed out that relevant changes apply to all visitor visas, including tourists and those visiting family, partners and guardians on longer-term visas.

It should be noted, however, that only remote work based overseas is allowed under the modified regulations.

Travellers whose employment requires them to be resident in the country full-time are still required to obtain specific visas.