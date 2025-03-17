Minor Hotels has announced the latest addition to its NH Hotels & Resorts portfolio with the opening of NH Bangkok Asoke on 1 March 2025. This new property marks the second NH-branded hotel in Thailand’s vibrant capital, following the successful launch of NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard in October 2024.

Strategically located just off Sukhumvit Road at Asoke, NH Bangkok Asoke offers both business and leisure travelers an ideal urban base. With its proximity to the Asok BTS SkyTrain and Sukhumvit MRT stations, the hotel provides seamless access to Bangkok’s key business, shopping, and entertainment areas, including Terminal 21, the EM District, Siam, Ratchaprasong, and the newly-developed One Bangkok. Nature enthusiasts can enjoy nearby Benjakitti Forest Park, while the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center is also a short distance away. The hotel is conveniently situated within a 40-minute drive from both of the city’s international airports.

The hotel features 95 modern and spacious rooms starting at 32sqm, all designed with comfort in mind. Floor-to-ceiling windows, contemporary furnishings, and essential amenities ensure a pleasant stay in the heart of Bangkok. Guests can maintain their fitness routines at the on-site gym or unwind at the rooftop pool. The hotel’s dining options include an all-day restaurant serving a mix of international, Mediterranean, and Thai cuisine, as well as a poolside bar and lounge offering refreshing drinks and light bites.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of Minor International, expressed his excitement for the brand’s expansion in Bangkok, particularly as the city anticipates record-breaking tourism arrivals in 2025. “We are thrilled to extend our NH Hotels & Resorts presence with NH Bangkok Asoke, our seventh hotel in the city. We deeply value the trust the Narula family has placed in Minor Hotels, and we look forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration,” said Rajakarier.

Kirin Narula, Managing Director of Quality Inn, remarked on the ease of their continued partnership with Minor Hotels. “Expanding our relationship with Minor Hotels to bring NH Bangkok Asoke to life was an obvious choice. Their extensive experience in hotel management and understanding of Bangkok’s hospitality landscape made this collaboration seamless,” Narula added. “We are excited to help make NH Hotels & Resorts the go-to option for budget-conscious travelers visiting the Thai capital.”

The opening of NH Bangkok Asoke is part of Minor Hotels’ broader strategy to expand the NH Hotels & Resorts brand across Asia. In 2024, the brand also launched NH Bentota Ceysands Resort in Sri Lanka, NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort, and NH Boat Lagoon Phuket Resort in Thailand. NH Hotels & Resorts now boasts a global portfolio of over 230 hotels and resorts, including five properties in Sri Lanka, The Maldives, and Thailand.