Radisson Hotel Group is pleased to announce the redesignation of Nikhil Sharma as Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer, South Asia. Previously serving as Managing Director & Area Senior Vice President, Nikhil will continue to oversee Radisson Hotel Group’s (RHG) operations and strategic growth across South Asia, leveraging his extensive expertise to drive continued success in the region.

With a deep understanding of the South Asian hospitality landscape, Nikhil has played a key role in Radisson Hotel Group’s success in the region. His continued leadership will ensure seamless operations and growth as RHG accelerates its expansion. This redesignation reflects Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to strengthening its leadership structure to better align with the ever-evolving industry dynamics and business objectives.

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with close to 199 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. RHG has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.