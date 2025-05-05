NoMad hotel to open with 173 keys by early 2027 in Singapore

Hilton has reached an agreement with UOL Group to open a NoMad hotel in Singapore, marking its foray into the fast-growing luxury lifestyle segment in Asia Pacific. The debut joins NoMad London which opened in 2021 to international acclaim.

Developed in partnership with UOL Group, a Singapore-listed property and hospitality group, the new, 173-bedroom NoMad in Singapore will open in early 2027, bringing the brand’s refined yet eclectic approach to luxury hospitality, with a focus on sophisticated design, world-class dining and immersive cultural programming. Located on Orchard Road, the hotel will offer access to Singapore’s prime shopping and entertainment destinations while embracing the city’s vibrant cultural landscape. Guests will be moments away from Singapore’s luxury retail corridor, abundant lifestyle experiences and local heritage enclaves including Arab Street, Bugis, and Chinatown, offering an authentic connection to Singapore’s rich culture and history.

Demand for high-end, experience-driven stays rising

“This signing adds a new and significant dimension to Hilton’s phenomenal growth story in Asia Pacific, as we gain a critical foothold in the luxury lifestyle space,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “With demand for high-end, experience-driven stays surging across the region, the luxury gateway of Singapore offers the perfect backdrop to debut NoMad’s uniquely local luxury hospitality – and will be the first of many cities in Asia to welcome the brand.”

NoMad hotels strike a unique balance – grand yet intimate, refined yet playful, classic yet contemporary – blending luxury with lifestyle to create thoughtfully curated experiences shaped by captivating interior design and cultural influences. Special touches, like bespoke local artworks featured in each guest room, bring the brand’s curated identity to life.

“NoMad is built on the concept of a hotel as a welcoming home filled with stories, where every detail – from its interiors and rich visual appeal to its thoughtfully curated dining experiences – comes to life. The signing of our first hotel in Singapore marks an exciting introduction of our brand to Asia Pacific,” said Andrew Zobler, founder & CEO, The Sydell Group.“This debut is just the beginning as we seek out the best destinations to introduce NoMad, with several deals in advanced discussions in destinations in North America, Europe and beyond.”

UOL Group Chief Executive Liam Wee Sin said: “We are excited to introduce NoMad to Singapore as part of our placemaking vision for Orchard Road, alongside UOL’s upcoming private and exclusive preview of its luxury residential project, UPPERHOUSE at Orchard Boulevard, and the award-winning Pan Pacific Orchard, forming a trio that will contribute to the transformation of Orchard Road. NoMad makes guests feel like locals in the world’s most sought-after neighborhoods and the Orchard Road precinct offers that luxury lifestyle space.”

UOL Chief Operating Officer Neo Soon Hup said: “NoMad Singapore will bring together modern elegance and the city’s dynamic cultural energy, offering a distinct experience that reflects the brand’s character. We look forward to making NoMad a standout presence in the market, delivering exceptional stays that go beyond traditional luxury and resonate with discerning travelers.”

Each NoMad provides an immersive luxury experience localized for the destination, providing personalized service, and unforgettable design and culinary experiences.

Hilton expands in APAC

With the signing of the NoMad hotel in Singapore, Hilton takes another step toward its plan to grow its luxury presence to 150 hotels in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years. Over the next two years, Hilton will open Waldorf Astoria properties in Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Shanghai, Tokyo, Xi’an and Hanoi. Conrad Hotels & Resorts is expanding with upcoming properties in prime travel destinations across China, including Xi’an, Chengdu, and Nanjing, as well as in Nagoya, Japan. Hilton also has expanded its luxury offering with the recent introduction of LXR Hotels & Resorts to South East Asia with Umana Bali, its second LXR property in the region, following ROKU KYOTO in Japan. These properties will join Hilton’s expanding global luxury portfolio, now one of the largest in the industry with more than 500 properties, including the recently opened Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island, Ka Laʻi Waikīkī Beach, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Signia by Hilton Amman, as well as the recent addition of more than 400 Small Luxury Hotels of the World properties.

NoMad hotels participate in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, exclusive member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.