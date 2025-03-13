Over the past year, the popularity of Northern Pakistan as a must-visit destination has grown considerably but now poses a challenge with regard to the region’s natural environment.

With a 121 percent increase in foreign arrivals in 2024, those in the Gilgit-Baltistan area are set to welcome even more tourists who are drawn to its stunning mountains, lakes, wildlife, excellent trekking and climbing opportunities, and unique culture this year.

According to James Willcox, founder of adventure travel company Untamed Borders: “We’ve seen a steady increase in tourists over recent years, but Pakistan’s new visa system has created a relative boom in enquiries: not only from tourists, but from other professional requests too. Last year we guided famous Belgian TV presenter Tom Waes and a film crew for their show Reizen Waes, which follows Tom around lesser visited destinations. The documentary will be airing later this year. This is another sign of confidence in an area, which is among the most beautiful and awe-inspiring anywhere on earth.”

However, this surge in arrivals has raised concerns among locals regarding ecological challenges in a fragile mountainous environment.

A double-edged sword

While tourism comes as a boon to the region as it both generates employment and boosts the local economy, it is vital to note that Gilgit-Baltistan region, with its many glaciers, forests, endangered wildlife, and historic settlements has great importance as both a cultural and environmental asset to Pakistan.

That said, authorities need to ensure that tourism does not adversely impact that important wilderness which already faces the issues of increasing deforestation, pollution and unregulated construction.

Earlier this year, local authorities introduced a small entry fee for tourist vehicles entering the region, with the proceeds going towards waste management and other infrastructure improvements in the mountains.

Also, the regional government also announced a substantial price hike for mountaineering access to the country’s tallest peaks, including the world’s second highest mountain K2, in the past year.

As of this month, however, the Pakistani courts suspended the 300 percent increase in fees, after it negatively impacted the tourism industry over the winter.

According to Willcox: “Northern Pakistan is a very special region, which needs to be both protected and deserves to be experienced by visitors. We aim to have as little impact as possible on the destinations we visit and work closely with local community groups to put in measures to travel sustainably. This includes supporting tree planting projects in Pakistani villages, which aids with flood prevention, an issue some areas are facing due to continued construction and melting glaciers.”

For this reason, Willcox and his team from Untamed Border are working closely with Gilgit-Baltistani teams, making sure that the money they spend benefits local people and communities.

The company works with guides from the region, spends money in locally run guesthouses, restaurants, and hires drivers from the area.

Willcox added: “We also firmly believe small group travel, rather than large tour parties, is a way forward to benefit communities in Northern Pakistan, without causing overcrowding and disturbing the peace of the mountains and its wildlife.”