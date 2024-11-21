Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced that it has appointed two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet as the godfather of its latest vessel, the Norwegian Aqua.

The groundbreaking ship sets sail on its initial voyage in April 2025.

As a charismatic and relatable celebrity figure through his role in the hit television series Modern Family, Stonestreet has brought joy to audiences through his humour.

Similarly, NCL brings joy to its guests with the variety of elevated experiences that empower guests to have their own best vacation with more of what they love across its 19-ship fleet and the 450 destinations it visits around the world.

According to NCL president David J Herrera: “Over the past couple of months, Eric has become a true friend of NCL. His authenticity, wit, charm and genuine desire to bring happiness to the masses embodies the role of godfather for Norwegian Aqua, as well as who we are and what we stand for as a company.”

Godfather duties

Stonestreet will play a pivotal role in officially welcoming the beautiful new Norwegian Aqua to NCL’s fleet as the ship’s godfather.

On 13 April 2025 in Miami, Stonestreet will lead the time-honoured tradition of christening the vessel by breaking a champagne bottle across its bow, a classic maritime custom performed by the ship’s godparent.

This act is meant to bring good fortune for the life of the vessel and all the passengers that may sail on her throughout her journeys.

Stonestreet said of this unique role: “I am honoured to be named the godfather of Norwegian Aqua and to play my part in the journey of bringing this new ship to life. I am blown away by what’s in store for Norwegian Aqua.”

Ready to sail off

After completing her christening voyage, Norwegian Aqua will depart on seven-day itineraries from one of the most popular cruise ports, Port Canaveral, Fla. beginning 26th April.

As the first ship in NCL’s Prima Plus Class, Norwegian Aqua will boast even more elevated amenities and experiences with guests able to indulge in a variety of bars and restaurants including the new upscale Thai specialty restaurant, Sukhothai; the plant-based eatery in Indulge Food Hall, Planterie; and the contemporary wine lounge, Swirl Wine Bar.