Accor hospitality brand Novotel recently collaborated with iconic French football team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to launch the Legendary Room celebrating Javier Pastore at Novotel Jakarta Cikini.

A new addition under the global Novotel Legendary Rooms initiative, this immersive and bespoke hotel room brings to life the legacy of one of PSG’s most iconic players, offering guests a unique blend of storytelling, design, and hospitality.

Pastore is best-known for his contributions to PSG and the wider football world, and the Legendary Room at the Novotel Jakarta Cikini was designed to captivate both fans and travellers.

This unique room features memorabilia, interactive digital content, and decor inspired by Pastore’s life and career.

Accor’s chief operating officer for its premium, midscale, and economy division in Asia Garth Simmons commented: “Javier Pastore is not just a football hero but a true inspiration to fans worldwide. We are thrilled to honour his legacy with this unique experience at Novotel Jakarta Cikini, Indonesia – one of our flagship Novotel addresses in Asia – proudly curating an unforgettable journey where guests can fully immerse themselves in his legendary story.”

More than just a destination

Novotel global brand president Jean-Yves Minet said that the hospitality brand believes that travel is about more than just the destination, but also the passion and experience that leads to unforgettable moments.

Minet declared: “This is one of those moments. The Legendary Rooms built on the remarkable success of La Suite Novotel by ALL.com at Parc des Princes, which captured the imagination of fans worldwide. Our new experiential room concept with PSG extends this vision, creating opportunities around the world to bring fans closer to the game they love through innovative and unforgettable experiences that celebrate their heroes. This is more than a stay: it’s a journey into the story of football.”

PSG’s director for diversification and merchandising Nadia Benmokhtar added: “With this collaboration, we aim to offer our fans a unique and memorable experience by allowing them to relive the key moments in the history of Paris Saint-Germain through its greatest legends. It is an honour to celebrate Javier Pastore and his legacy, through a project that transcends borders and embodies the spirit and greatness of Paris Saint-Germain.”

Terrifically thematic

The Javier Pastore Legendary Room Experience is a perfect fusion of football passion and Novotel’s renowned comfort.

Upon entering, guests are greeted by the iconic colours of Paris Saint-Germain, enhanced by exclusive themed details.

A warm welcome includes specially curated PSG-themed amenities, such as sweet bites, chocolates, and a soft soccer ball, adding a personalised touch to the stay.

The room features a pop art-inspired headboard with Pastore’s portrait, a vintage framed photograph, and a signed football jersey.

A custom-designed carpet, themed cushions and bed linens, and window decal celebrate the magic of Paris.

The space also showcases signed memorabilia, such as boots and a ball in a protective display, and a PSG-inspired lamp, bringing the energy of the stadium into the room.