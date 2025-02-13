Nüwa Manila and Nüwa Spa get five-star ratings on the Forbes Travel Guide yet again

City of Dreams Manila’s Nüwa Manila and Nüwa Spa have again received five-star ratings from the celebrated Forbes Travel Guide, the eighth and sixth times respectively for each.

Forbes announced the winners for its 2025 global Star Awards on Wednesday, 12th February.

These accolades are among the 18 FTG Star Awards collectively garnered by the City of Dreams Manila for this year.

The integrated resort complex’s two other hotel brands, Nobu Hotel Manila and Hyatt Regency Manila, garnered four stars apiece.

It should likewise be noted that the hotels at City of Dreams Manila have maintained their respective ratings since 2018, and Nüwa Spa since 2020.

A leader in the industry

These awards won by City of Dreams Manila this year contribute to the total of 107 stars received by its parent company Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s portfolio of hotel, dining, and spa facilities across its integrated resort properties in Asia and Europe.

Melco, which gained three new FTG Five Star awards for 2025, has secured its position as the leading integrated resort in Asia, topping the competition across all of Macau.

Melco chair and chief executive Lawrence Ho remarked: “We are excited to welcome new and returning guests at our properties in Asia and Europe in the year ahead, as we continue to enhance our luxury hospitality and entertainment offerings across Melco’s portfolio.”

City of Dreams Manila property president Geoff Andres added: “We are deeply honoured by these recognitions from the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide, marking another milestone in our journey as we celebrate our tenth year of delivering exemplary service. These awards, made possible by our hardworking and passionate team, inspire us further to set the bar high for hospitality and meaningful and sustainable luxury.”