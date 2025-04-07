Culinary- and destination-focused cruise line Oceania Cruises has announced its 2026-2027 Tropics and Exotics Collection.

This expertly curated line-up offers over 120 itineraries thoughtfully crafted to awaken curiosity and inspire exciting new discoveries; these will be open for sale beginning Thursday, 10th April.

Offering a wide choice of elegant escapes traversing energetic cities, serene coastal gems, and mysterious desert destinations, the new collection features a mix of getaway vacation voyages of one week up to extensive expeditions of 244 days, including Oceania Vista‘s Around the World voyage.

Travellers can expect visits to an incredible array of destinations aboard the line’s small, luxurious ships: from off-the-beaten-path ports in Africa and India to jewels of the Arabian Peninsula to dazzling islands dotting the South Pacific.

Perfect for intrepid travellers

Designed for those who are seeking more than just a journey, these new itineraries offer a unique opportunity for curious explorers to delve deeper into some of the most enticing and exotic corners of the globe.

According to Oceania Cruises’ chief luxury officer Jason Montague: “With travel more sought after than ever, our intrepid guests continue to showcase an unyielding passion for immersive and truly global experiences. As a destination-focused brand, we are delighted to offer the opportunity to explore lesser-visited corners of the world, made possible by the innovative itineraries sailed by our small ships that grant access to hidden gems in these exotic and tropical regions.”

Travellers seeking to explore more of the world will revel in the selection of nearly 30 Grand Voyages that afford opportunities for epic journeys across distinct regions and multiple continents.

Wander through the dynamic cities of Asia, experience the seamless harmony of culture and nature in Africa, immerse yourself in the vibrant rhythms of the Caribbean, marvel at South America’s breathtaking contrasts, and journey to far-flung destinations dotting the region of Oceania.

Featured itineraries

Caribbean, Panama Canal & Mexico – More than two dozen voyages aboard Oceania Marina™ , Oceania Vista™, and Oceania Allura™ offer a wide choice of vivacious escapes to both staple destinations as well as speciality islands such as St. Kitts, Bonaire, and Guadeloupe where guests can relax on a beach, hike in the rainforest, snorkel aquamarine waters, and more.

South America – Oceania Insignia™ kicks off her 2027 Farewell Tour exploring the vibrant contrasts of South America – from energetic cities to languid coastal gems to incredible natural wonders. Enjoy unique immersions into the vibrant culture of Rio de Janeiro, go wine tasting in Montevideo, take a bucket-list trip along the Amazon River, discover the spectacular scenery of Patagonia, and much more.

Asia & Africa – Discover the intoxicating allure of the world’s two largest continents aboard Oceania Riviera™ , Oceania Nautica™ , Oceania Sirena™ and Oceania Vista on nearly 30 sailings ranging from nine to 24 days. From bustling Hong Kong and Singapore to stunning Boracay Island and Puerto Princesa to desert cities in the UAE and off-the-beaten-path ports in Western Africa, guests will be awed at every turn.

South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand – Sail aboard Oceania Riviera and Oceania Vista and discover dazzling islands dotting the South Pacific, Maori cultural immersions and beautiful landscapes in New Zealand, and an array of wildlife, winery and Great Barrier Reef adventures across Australia. With endless choices of how to explore this beguiling corner of the world, travellers’ days will be filled with wonder.