Odin Hills, the premier luxury residential destination in Niseko renowned for architectural excellence and harmony with nature, has unveiled two new villa designs adding to its growing residential collection. Nestled amidst breathtaking views of Mount Yotei and the serene Hokkaido landscape, this development masterfully blends modern design with traditional Japanese aesthetics, offering a living environment that exudes elegance and tranquility.

Building upon Odin Hills’ ethos of alpine design, exceptional craftsmanship and timeless sophistication, the latest villa concepts seamlessly blend contemporary style with modern functionality. Designed to meet the refined tastes and expectations of modern families, the new residences provide attractive all-inclusive land + house packages and an elevated lifestyle in one of Japan’s most coveted alpine retreats.

Multigenerational Luxury Living in the Heart of Hokkaido

The J-Series epitomises Alpine sophistication and flexibility with a four to five-bedroom luxury chalet facing the stunning view of Mount Yotei to the front, and serene forests, and Hanazono ski pistes, at the back. The design brief was to focus on comfort and functionality while embracing the natural beauty of Hokkaido, and the all-ensuite arrangement makes it a perfect house for multiple generations to spend quality family time together while preserving a high level of personal privacy.

The first floor is dedicated to indulgent comfort, featuring spacious king-size bedrooms, each accompanied by a luxurious ensuite bathroom for ultimate comfort and privacy. The tranquil onsen-inspired spa destination with an integrated sauna offers the ultimate retreat for wellness and wellbeing. Ascending to the upper level, expansive open-plan living spaces are designed to foster family connection and effortless entertaining. An additional fifth bedroom or entertainment room can be customised to accommodate diverse lifestyles and preferences. Enhancing the outdoor experience, a bespoke fire pit and BBQ deck in the private back garden provide an idyllic setting to savor Niseko’s pristine forest vistas in unmatched serenity.

Contemporary Elegance Refined

The four-bedroom K-Series spans two levels and are designed to offer an elevated living experience at a more accessible price-point for this level of luxury. With expansive windows and soaring ceilings, they foster a sense of boundless space, perfectly framing the breathtaking, iconic views of Mount Yotei. The state-of-the-art kitchen, intelligent design solutions, and impeccable finishes elevate the living experience, offering a seamless blend of functionality and elegance that caters to the most discerning residents.

To enhance the living experience, residents can indulge in various bespoke features tailored to their unique lifestyle. A mezzanine bedroom offers an intimate retreat, providing additional space and enhanced privacy. For those who cherish outdoor leisure, an inviting fire pit and BBQ deck create a perfect setting for relaxed gatherings, allowing residents to immerse themselves in Niseko’s tranquil natural beauty. Every aspect of the K-Series is thoughtfully designed to reflect a commitment to luxurious living, where exceptional functionality and refined elegance coexist for an unparalleled environment of comfort and sophistication.

Harmonious Fusion of Mindful Luxury and Wellness

The J-Series and K-Series reflect Odin Hills’ core values, integrating authentic Japanese design inspiration, such as onsen-style spa rooms and traditional Genkan entryways into a truly international and contemporary lifestyle proposition. These private family sanctuaries combining warm and natural materials with thoughtful and practical layouts, provide the perfect blend of comfort, function and wellbeing.

As part of the Odin Hills community, residents gain exclusive access to the iconic Odin Hills Clubhouse, a year-round sanctuary offering an array of seasonal activities both within and beyond the compound. The Clubhouse features an entire floor dedicated to wellness, featuring authentic communal and private Japanese onsen, a cold plunge, a swimming pool with one of the best views in Niseko, a world-class gym, multi-purpose space, and an all-day dining lounge and bar for social connection and relaxation around an open fire.

Odin Hills also provides seamless and comprehensive management services, estate upkeep, and personalised concierge services for the owners, completing the all-inclusive and hassle-free spirit of the collection. The villas are now available for purchase and the owners who finalise their design preferences by March 2025 can expect to see their bespoke homes completed by early 2026. This timeline ensures ample time for customization, allowing each villa to be tailored to the owner’s exact specifications for an unparalleled living experience in Niseko.