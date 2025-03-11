Oman Air has been recognised as the second most punctual airline in the Middle East and Africa Region for 2024 and the top in the Middle East. Achieving an impressive 90.27% on-time performance, the airline not only secured one of the top regional rankings but also surpassed the global winner’s score of 86.70%. It’s the third consecutive year Oman Air has earned one of the top spots in the region, having scored first in 2022 and 2023.

Published in an annual report by Cirium, a leading provider of aviation analytics, the ranking upholds Oman Air’s position as one of the world’s most reliable airlines. The award was presented to Captain Nasser Al Salmi, Oman Air’s Chief Operating Officer, by Mahesh Jugoo, Cirium’s Head of Middle East & Africa, in a ceremony this week.

According to Cirium, an on-time flight is defined as one that arrives within 14 minutes and 59 seconds of its scheduled gate arrival time.

Captain Nasser Al Salmi said: “Being on time is one of the most important things we can do for our guests, and doing so requires immense coordination and dedication from our entire team. Every effort we make behind the scenes is aimed at ensuring our guests reach their destinations as planned, reinforcing their trust in our airline. We’re incredibly proud to be recognised once again and remain committed to delivering a reliable and seamless travel experience.”

Mahesh Jugoo, added, “Congratulations to Oman Air for yet another outstanding on-time performance achievement. Punctuality is key to a great travel experience and Oman Air continues to raise the bar year after year. The airline’s strong operational performance is a testament to their commitment to efficiency and passenger satisfaction.”

Now in its 16th year, the Cirium On-Time Performance Review remains the definitive benchmark for monitoring global airline operational performance. Powered by Cirium’s vast and impartial data—sourced from over 600 real-time feeds, including airlines, airports, global distribution systems, and civil aviation authorities—it offers a thorough and objective view of the industry. The programme is further strengthened by the guidance of an independent advisory board composed of seasoned industry experts with decades of experience.