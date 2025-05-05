Omni Hotels & Resorts launches new lineup of seasonal deals and experiences 

Omni Hotels & Resorts welcomes the summer season with a new lineup of immersive experiences and exclusive offers designed to inspire joy and connection. Tied to its latest campaign, Come Away With Us, the brand invites guests to rediscover the simple pleasures of travel. Across its 50+ destinations in the U.S. and Canada, Omni will introduce an ice cream ritual the whole family can enjoy. Select properties will also debut a tiki-inspired cocktail experience created in collaboration with Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, Tiki Historian, cocktail author and owner of the critically acclaimed restaurant Latitude 29 in New Orleans. With these seasonal offerings, Omni encourages travelers to embrace the spirit of summer, escape the everyday, and create lasting memories together.

To kick off the campaign, Omni invites guests to make the most of a getaway with tiered savings as part of its Come Away With Us offer – up to 15% off two-night stays or up to 20% off three nights or more. With any stay, families can also take advantage of Omni’s Kids Eat Free program, which offers complimentary breakfast and lunch from the Junior Chefs menu for diners 10 and under, and 50% off dinner with the purchase of an adult entrée. The offer is available for all stays through September 14.

“This summer, we’re focused on creating engaging experiences that help our guests make the most of their time together,” said Michael Innocentin, Chief Marketing Officer at Omni Hotels & Resorts. “Whether its reconnecting over a scoop of ice cream, indulging in a tropical cocktail, or discovering the local culture, these exclusive offerings make it even easier for guests to step away from the everyday and create meaningful connections.”

Cool Stops, Sweet Treats

Beginning Memorial Day Weekend, Omni Hotels & Resorts will introduce a new summer tradition, Scoop Social, a nostalgic nod to classic summertime memories. Each afternoon, the familiar chime of the beloved childhood jingle will echo through the resort, inviting guests to indulge in sweet nostalgia with ice cream pints and classic novelty bars from retro-inspired carts stationed throughout the property.

To further connect with guests, Omni will also be taking Scoop Social on the road with a branded ice cream truck, making stops outside its properties at Omni Berkshire Place (New York, NY), Omni Shoreham Hotel (Washington, DC), Omni Dallas Hotel (Dallas, TX) and Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa (Frisco, TX).

Introducing Tiki Social

In partnership with Tiki Historian, cocktail author and renowned restaurant owner, Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, Omni Hotels & Resorts will also introduce a unique summer cocktail program, Tiki Social. Omni’s Tiki Social will bring immersive pop-up bars to select properties, transforming indoor and outdoor spaces into vibrant tropical escapes. Beginning Memorial Day Weekend, guests can enjoy an exclusive selection of island-inspired cocktails from a curated tiki menu developed in collaboration with Berry, along with extended evening hours every Friday and Saturday throughout the summer. Menu highlights include Totem’s Kiss (Choice of Gold Rum or Vodka, Vanilla infused Syrup, Allspice Liqueur, Lime, Orange, Cinnamon, Bitters), the Coconutty Islander (Platinum Rum, Passion Fruit Liqueur, Lime, Macadamia Nut Liqueur) served in a fresh coconut, Mai Tai Have Another (Gold Rum, Dark Jamaican Rum, Orgeat, Orange, Lime) and The Tropical Tease (Mezcal, Blanco Tequila, Raspberry Puree, Lemon, Pineapple, Crème de Cacao).