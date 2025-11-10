On the Scene: Travel Daily Media Experiences Europe with Avalon Waterways – Day 6

With Avalon Waterways’ northward Romantic Rhine cruise drawing to its conclusion, guests aboard the Avalon Envision found themselves enjoying the scenic vistas of Cologne.

Travel Daily Media chief executive Gary Marshall found the energy of the sixth day of the voyage more leisurely and relaxed as the vessel made its way towards its final port of call.

As he put it: “We explored beautiful Cologne! We enjoyed a gentle bike ride along the riverside and into the countryside, while the rest of the group discovered the historic town and the iconic Kölner Dom (Cologne Cathedral).”

And Cologne is certainly an amazing area to explore, given its 2,000-year history and its strategic location which has made it a major port of commerce for the German economy.

Cologne in a nutshell

The area we know today as the city of Cologne was initially established in 38BC as Oppidum Ubiorum, a rustic settlement inhabited by the Germanic Ubii tribe.

In AD50, the Romans occupied what is now Western Europe, and the settlement became a colony of the Roman Empire.

The colony’s name, Colonia Claudia Ara Agrippinensium, honoured the Emperor Claudius and his wife, Agrippina the Younger, who was born in the region.

Eventually, the area was simply known as Colonia / Cologne, and the appellation has been in use for centuries.

Today, the 405-sqkm city is home to over a million people and, despite the ravages of internecine and global war, prides itself on its beautifully preserved Romanesque architecture, historic bridges, and storied heritage that can be seen and felt throughout the metropolis.

Where history teaches profound lessons

Along with the architectural highlights of Cologne, Avalon Waterways’ Romantic Rhine itinerary also included a thought-provoking activity: a Jewish Heritage Tour of the city.

While contemporary Cologne’s population is now predominantly Catholic, the city prides itself on its truly unique Jewish heritage.

The Jewish people first came to Cologne in the fourth century, around AD321, when their numbers were recorded during a census commissioned by Emperor Constantine I.

While Judaism was recognised as a religio licita (permitted religion) as early as the 300s and Jews were exempted from making offerings to the Roman gods, the community faced persecution throughout the centuries: first from other religions, later from the rise of the Nazi government.

Persecution notwithstanding, Cologne’s Jewish community produced a significant body of scholarly work throughout the Middle Ages and well into the Renaissance.

Today, Cologne is still home to the largest Jewish community in Germany, and they share their story with travellers, taking them to various memorials that serve as a grim but quiet reminder that prejudice serves no one and that harmonious co-existence better serves the people.

With the lessons of the Jewish Quarter echoing gently in guests’ minds, the Avalon Envision set sail to its final port in Amsterdam.

When in Cologne…

A trip to Cologne would not be complete without taking a whiff of the fragrance that bears its name to this day.

Known by its brand 4711 which was actually the registration number of the factory that made it, classic Eau de Cologne was the brainchild of parfumier Johann Maria Farina who crafted a pleasant fragrance which he named after his hometown.

While contemporary 4711 is produced by global conglomerate Proctor & Gamble, Farina’s descendants are still actively involved in its production, making it one of the oldest family-held perfumes in the world.

If chocolate rather than perfume is your thing, you certainly need to pay a visit to the famed Lindt Chocolate Museum where edible temptations abound.

