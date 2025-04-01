oneworld alliance welcomes Fiji Airways, the flag carrier of Fiji and the South Pacific, as its newest member airline, with a full suite of oneworld benefits available to customers around the world beginning 1 April 2025.

Fiji Airways will provide top tier customers with a full suite of oneworld benefits as a full member airline:

Access to a network of nearly 700 airport lounges globally, including recently opened one world branded lounges in Amsterdam’s Schiphol and Seoul’s Incheon airports

world branded lounges in Amsterdam’s Schiphol and Seoul’s Incheon airports Priority check-in and boarding

Earning and redeeming miles

Earning Tier Points

“The introduction of Fiji Airways marks an important strategic step for our alliance as we connect even more people, places and experiences than ever before,” said Nat Pieper, CEO of oneworld.

“Fiji Airways customers will benefit from oneworld’s global reach of more than 900 destinations, priority services and premium lounge access, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the oneworld family.”

Fiji Airways, with its hub at Nadi International Airport, serves 25 destinations in 14 countries and territories globally, including oneworld hubs in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney and its newest global destination, Dallas-Fort Worth, further connecting the airline into the oneworld network.

“Becoming a full member of the oneworld alliance is a proud and momentous milestone for Fiji Airways. This achievement reflects our commitment to providing world-class service and expanding our global reach, while showcasing the warmth and hospitality of Fiji to the world, said Andre Viljoen, Managing Director and CEO of Fiji Airways.

“As a full member, we are excited to offer our customers even greater benefits and seamless connectivity across the extensive oneworld network. We look forward to welcoming more oneworld customers onboard to experience the beauty of Fiji and the exceptional service of Fiji Airways.”

Fiji Airways has also adopted the American Airlines award-winning AAdvantage® travel rewards programme as their frequent flyer programme, ensuring its most frequent travellers can now enjoy all the benefits of oneworld alliance as AAdvantage members.

Taking to the skies on 1st September 1951, Fiji Airways now boasts a fleet of 23 state-of-the art aircraft, including its flagship A350-900s, offering customers warm and welcoming Fijian hospitality on all flights.

Fiji Airways continues to be recognised for its excellence, earning a Five Star Major Airline rating from APEX for the third consecutive year and multiple Skytrax 2024 awards, including Best Airline, Best Business Class Onboard Catering, and Best Cabin Crew in Australia/Pacific. As part of its oneworld integration, Fiji Link joins as an affiliate airline, further expanding the alliance’s reach with domestic services across Fiji and regional connections to Tonga, Samoa, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.